Can the Tanuki steal in Grow a Garden?

In Roblox Grow a Garden, the Tanuki is a Legendary Pet that can be hatched from the Zen Egg. It possesses a unique ability that allows it to perform random actions. When it debuted in the Zen update, there were rumors about the Tanuki being able to steal or duplicate crops from other players' gardens. This caused immense confusion about the critter's worth.

Ad

As of this writing, the Tanuki cannot steal or duplicate crops in Grow a Garden. That particular action is the specialty of the Kitsune and the Raccoon.

Does the Tanuki steal in Grow a Garden?

The Tanuki uses its ability after every 10 minutes (Image via Roblox)

The Tanuki's passive ability, Mischief, allows it to do random actions in a player's garden. It can give itself a certain amount of XP, mutate crops, reduce an active Pet's cooldown, and provide Sheckles to the owner. However, contrary to rumors, it cannot venture to other gardens to steal or duplicate crops.

Ad

Trending

The rumor about the Tanuki's stealing ability likely arose from the Grow a Garden Wiki. Previously, it was mentioned that the Pet can "steal a random player's fruit out of their garden," whichhas since been removed from its list of potential actions.

It is also possible that the developer secretly nerfed the Tanuki's passive ability. Although the critter cannot steal, it does offer diverse Mutations to crops, including Moonlit and Choc.

Ad

Former ability description of the Tanuki (Image via GaG Discord)

When the Mischief ability is activated, the Tanuki can:

Ad

Give itself a certain amount of experience.

Give the owner around 300 to 1000 Sheckles.

Reduce a random Pet's cooldown by 60 seconds.

Give a random crop the Chilled Mutation.

Give a random crop the Choc Mutation.

Give a random crop the Moonlit Mutation.

Like other Pets, the Tanuki must be active in your garden if you want to benefit from its abilities.

Is Tanuki a useful Pet in Grow a Garden?

The Tanuki Pet (Image via Roblox)

The Tanuki is a worthwhile Pet, especially for beginners in Grow a Garden. It occasionally provides Sheckles to help new players purchase seeds and various gears. When other Pets are active in the garden, it can reduce one's cooldown by a minute. Moreover, it increases its own XP regardless of whether the Hunger meter is full.

Ad

Tanuki is particularly useful due to its provided Choc, Frozen, and Moonlit Mutations. All of these Mutations are stackable and give a 2x multiplier to a crop's sale value.

Also check: What does Raiju do in Grow a Garden?

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How do I get the Tanuki Pet?

You can get Tanuki from the Zen Egg, which can be purchased from the Tranquil Treasures Shop and obtained as a reward for leveling up the Zen Tree.

Ad

How many Sheckles can the Tanuki provide the owner?

With its Mischief passive ability, the Tanuki can give around 300 to 1000 Sheckles to the owner.

What is Tanuki's hatch chance?

The Tanuki has a 20.82% hatch chance from the Zen Egg.

Is there a Rainbow version of the Tanuki?

Yes, you can get a Rainbow Tanuki in the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025