What does Raiju do in Grow a Garden?

Raiju is the latest Grow a Garden Pet introduced in the Corrupted event. It is a Divine rarity critter that has 42,000 hunger, and can apply mutations to fruits in your garden. You don’t have to open chests or hatch eggs and depend on RNG to obtain it. The Tranquil Treasures Shop sells it, and you can purchase it with Robux or Chi points.

That said, here’s a complete breakdown of this Divine rarity Pet, including a complete guide to obtaining it.

Explanation of Raiju’s passive in Grow a Garden

Raiju in Grow a Garden (Image via Roblox)

Raiju’s passive in Grow a Garden is called Lightning Beast, and it activates approximately every 10 minutes. It devours a fruit mutated with Shocked, increasing its selling value in Sheckles by 1.5 times. After consuming, the Pet summons a chain lightning, applying the Static mutation to around four fruits nearby.

Raiju has around 20% chance to apply the Shocked mutation instead of Static during a thunderstorm. The Shocked mutation grants a 100x multiplier to a fruit’s selling price.

How to get Raiju in Grow a Garden

You can get Raiju by purchasing it from the Taunki NPC at the Treasures Tranquil Shop. It costs 350 Chi points or 759 Robux. Note that you must upgrade the Zen Channeller tree seven times and unlock the Pet at the Shop to purchase it.

Submit fruits mutated with Tranquil to the Tanuki NPC to acquire Chi points. The NPC will give you Chi points based on the rarity of your submitted plants. Here are the details:

Common rarity fruits: 1x Chi point

1x Chi point Uncommon rarity fruits: 2x Chi points

2x Chi points Rare fruits: 3x Chi points

3x Chi points Legendary rarity fruits: 4x Chi points

4x Chi points Mythical rarity fruits: 5x Chi points

5x Chi points Divine rarity fruits: 6x Chi points

6x Chi points Prismatic rarity fruits: 7x Chi points

7x Chi points Transcendent rarity fruits: 8x Chi points

FAQs

What is the rarity of Raiju?

The Pet belongs to the Divine rarity.

How to get Raiju?

You can get this critter by purchasing it from the Treasures Tranquil Shop for 350 Chi or 759 Robux.

What is the ability of Raiju?

Raiju can increase a fruit’s value with Shocked mutation by 1.5 times, and apply Static or Shocked mutation.

