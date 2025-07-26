  • home icon
All new Grow a Garden Corrupted Event Pets

By Nidesh Acharya
Published Jul 26, 2025 18:40 GMT
Grow a Garden
Details about all new Grow a Garden Corrupted events (Image via Roblox)

Grow a Garden Corrupted event, released on July 26, 2025, brought many new contents for players, including new plants, items, events, admin weather, and more. The update introduced five new Pets, one of each rarity: Uncommon, Rare, Legendary, Prismatic, and Divine. Additionally, one Legendary rarity Pet debuted during the Celebrity Guest event, held before the release of the Corrupted update.

Here’s a list and details of all the latest critters added in the Corrupted event.

All new Pets in the Grow a Garden Corrupted event

Corrupted Kitsune is the latest Prismatic rarity Pet (Image via Roblox)
Corrupted Kitsune is the latest Prismatic rarity Pet (Image via Roblox)

Here are the details of all new Pets in the Grow a Garden Corrupted event:

1) Maneki-neko

Maneki-neko is an Uncommon rarity Pet introduced in the Grow a Garden Corrupted event. It waves and invites good fortune to your garden every two minutes with its passive, Fortune Cat. While the passive is in effect, you will have an 8% chance to receive back a fruit for ten seconds. There is a lower chance of receiving a higher-rarity fruit.

2) Kodama

Kodama is a Legendary rarity Pet that debuted via the Grow a Garden Corrupted event. Its passive, Tree Spirit, grants around a 4.64% chance to get the Tranquil mutation on Zen-type fruits after collecting.

3) Corrupted Kodama

Corrupted Kodama is another Legendary rarity Pet, obtainable in the Corrupted event. It has around 4% chance of applying the Corrupt mutation to the fruits after collecting.

4) Raiju

Raiju is a Divine rarity Pet introduced in the Grow a Garden Corrupt event. It's passive, Lighting Beast, triggers approximately every ten minutes. While active, the Pet devours a fruit with the Shocked mutation, granting 1.5✕ Sheckle value. After that, it summons a lightning chain to apply the Static mutation to around four fruits.

During a thunderstorm, it has around a 20% chance to apply the Shocked mutation instead of Static.

5) Corrupted Kitsune

Corrupted Kitsune is the highest Prismatic rarity Pet introduced in the Grow a Garden Corrupted event. Its passive, Nine-Tailed Curse, activates approximately every 20 minutes. While active, the critter launches cursed energy at nine different fruits. Each has around a 20.22% chance to obtain the Corrupt Chakra mutation. The fruit will also have a very low chance of getting the Corrupt Foxfire Chakra mutation.

6) Football - Celebrity Guest event-exclusive Pet

Football is a new Legendary rarity Pet that debuted in Grow a Garden via the Celebrity Guest event. This event started 25 minutes before the release of the Corrupted event. It lasted for five minutes, and any player logged in to the game during this period could obtain Football.

Its passive is called Touchdown, which causes the critter to occasionally run to the Gear Shop or Seed Shop and do a touchdown. It chooses the shop that is farthest from your garden. You will receive 870 Sheckles or a Watering Can after a touchdown

How to get all new Pets in the Grow a Garden Corrupted event

Exotic Kitsune Chest (Image via Roblox)
Exotic Kitsune Chest (Image via Roblox)

Below are the methods to obtain all new Grow a Garden Corrupted event Pets:

  • Maneki-neko: Obtain it from the Kitsune (34% chance to appear) or Exotic Kitsune Chest (34% chance to appear).
  • Kodama: Obtain it from the Kitsune Chest (14.5% chance to appear)
  • Corrupted Kodama: Obtain it as a reward by growing the new Corruption tree. You have a 4.35% chance of getting this critter as a reward.
  • Raiju: Purchase from the Zen Shop with 350 Chi or 759 Robux
  • Corrupted Kitsune: Obtain it from the Corrupt Chest (1% chance of appearing), Exotic Corrupt Chest (1% chance of appearing), and Rainbow Shack (7% chance of appearing).
FAQs

Which is the highest rarity Pet that debuted in the Grow a Garden Corrupted event?

Corrupted Kitsune is the highest Prismatic rarity Pet that debuted in the Corrupted event.

How many Pets were introduced in the Corrupted event?

Five new Pets were introduced via the Corrupted event

How to get Corrupted Kitsune in Grow a Garden

You can get Corrupted Kitsune from the Corrupt Chest and Exotic Corrupt Chest.

