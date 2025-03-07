Captain Prescott Dead Rails: Overview, where to find, and more

Captain Prescott in Dead Rails is a special zombie enemy, as he was once the leader of a military outpost. Finding and delivering this enemy to the Sheriff's office will make you rich. Captain Prescott is currently worth $150 cash in this experience, which is more than any other hostile NPC. Not only that, he also has a key that you need to loot a Supply Depot.

With our detailed guide, you can learn where to find Captain Prescott and loot all of his belongings in this game.

Captain Prescott overview

Captain Prescott is a zombie who wears a navy blue colored coat and a matching hat. Apart from this, he wears a light blue pant that can be identified distinctively. If this clue isn't enough, know that this enemy also has a mustache.

It should be noted that Prescott is always followed by a bunch of zombie soldiers. His reinforcements carry either a sword or a revolver. However, since they are zombies still, they aren't very accurate in using the given weapons.

Where to find Captain Prescott in Dead Rails

Find Captain Prescott inside Fort Constitution (Image via Roblox)

In this Roblox title, you can find Captain Prescott in the Fort Constitution. This location can be accessed once you reach 60,000m while traveling on the train. Wooden walls fortify Fort Constitution and have several structures inside.

As you approach the gate, you will be ambushed by Captain Prescott and his small army of zombie soldiers. It is recommended that you use a rifle and try to headshot all the enemies before they come close.

Once you kill all the zombies and Captain Prescott, you can go and collect a Supply Depot from him. This key is used to unlock the Supply Depot's door in Fort Constitution. By no means should you avoid looting the Supply Depot because it hides plenty of Bonds, weapons, and even a cannon for you to use.

Use the key dropped by Captain Prescott here (Image via Roblox)

After looting, you can sack Captain Prescott's corpse and deliver it to the Sheriff's office to collect $150 cash.

Captain Prescott lore in Dead Rails

If you have seen those posters outside abandoned houses, then you may already know about Captain Prescott. According to the telegraphs found inside the Fort Constitution, Prescott was supposed to report to the chain of command regarding a shipment of metal barrels. However, he failed to report and hence, was declared a traitor by the military.

Captain Prescott was charged with crimes like deserting a post and favoring another country rather than their own. In reality though, it seems like the Fort Constitution was overrun by zombies and Captain Prescott and his team became their victims.

FAQs

Where is Captain Prescott located in Dead Rails?

You can find Captain Prescott inside the Fort Constitution, an area at the 60,000m mark.

What is the value of Captain Prescott in Dead Rails?

Captain Prescott can be sold at the Sheriff for a total of $150.

Where to use the key dropped by Captain Prescott in Dead Rails?

The key dropped by Captain Prescott is used to unlock the Supply Depot's door found inside the Fort Constitution.

