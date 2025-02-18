How to get Money fast in Dead Rails

Having your pockets in Dead Rails is important so you can afford everything necessary for your survival. Of course, weapons and fuel top the priority list, but again, you need money to get them. Luckily, you can find and trade items at outposts to gather in-game currency. However, selling artifacts and paintings won't make you rich. So what should you do?

You can check out our guide below to earn a lot of money fast in Dead Rails. We have mentioned some of the most effective ways to earn cash, so you can afford everything you want.

Best ways to make money fast in Dead Rails

Following are all the ways to make a lot of money in this Roblox title.

Loot infested towns

Collect the loot and sell them at the Trading Post to earn money (Image via DustPlays@YouTube)

While traveling through the trains, you may stumble across a village where houses are getting burned. If you head closer to investigate the village, you can find out that it has been overrun by zombies. After defeating the zombies, you can loot the entire village and sell the collected items for a good amount of money.

It should be noted that if your sack is out of space, you can place the items on your train until you find a Trading Post to sell them.

Loot bandit camps

Deliver bandits at the Sherrif's office to claim bounty (Image via DustPlays@YouTube)

Often, your train may pass from a location where the outlaws or bandits have set up their camp. If you have a decent weapon like a rifle, you can ambush the camp and kill all the adversaries present. You can then sack them up and deliver them to the Sherrif's office to earn $35 cash for each bandit.

If you have friends alongside, you can easily eliminate dozens of outlaws and sell them for a good amount of money.

Sell monsters

Sell vampires and werewolves to earn more money (Image via DustPlays@YouTube)

Remember, the in-game world is filled with different entities, and vampires and werewolves are two of the deadliest ones you can find. If you have teammates or decent weapons, you can eliminate these threats and sell them for cash. Each vampire can be sold for $15 and a werewolf goes for around $20 at the Trading Posts.

It is important to note here that a vampire spawns when the moon turns red in color. On the other hand, the werewolf spawns when the moon looks relatively bigger in size.

If you are lucky enough, you can find a Unicorn in the desert. It is a rare creature that can be sold for $250 cash in this experience.

Find Gold Bars

Sell Gold Bars to earn hefty amounts of cash (Image via DustPlays@YouTube)

Somewhere in the desert, there's a bank where you can find multiple Gold Bars. The only trouble is that the Gold Bar is locked behind a huge vault. To unlock that and collect the treasure, you will need to find its code. The code can be found on a piece of paper dropped by the zombie bank manager. You can find him outside the bank, trying to attack as you get closer.

Each Gold Bar can be sold for a total of $50 so you can sell them to get rich fast.

FAQs

How much do you get for selling a Unicorn in Dead Rails?

You will get $250 money for selling a Unicorn at the Trading Post

How much does a Rifle cost in Dead Rails?

A Rifle can be bought using $50 from the Gunsmith shop.

Are there any active codes for Dead Rails?

Currently, there are no codes available for this title.

