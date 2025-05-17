Capybara Run codes (May 2025)

Roblox Capybara Run codes provide many in-game resources to ensure that you stay ahead of the competition. In this simulator-style game, you have to train and gain speed for your capybara before hitting the race course. Wins are rewarded based on your position in the races. After gaining a specific number of Wins, you can perform Rebirths to improve your multipliers.

For a competitive edge over others, you can redeem the latest codes to get extra Wins and Gems in Capybara Run.

Active Capybara Run codes

Train your capybara and race to earn Wins (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are the working codes for this capybara racing simulator:

List of active codes in Capybara Run Code Rewards LIKE100 500 Gems, 1 Double Speed Potion, and 1 Double Wins Potion (latest) LIKEGAME 200 Wins RELEASE 1 Double Speed Potion

Expired Capybara Run codes

Currently, there are no expired codes in this game. The moment a code stops providing rewards, this section will be updated.

How to redeem Capybara Run codes

Use the valid codes to get free rewards (Image via Roblox)

Follow these instructions to redeem codes in Roblox Capybara Run:

Launch Capybara Run on Roblox.

Upon joining the game, click the cogwheel icon in the bottom right corner.

Type a valid code in the "Enter Code" text field.

Click the Redeem button to activate the code and acquire rewards.

Roblox Capybara Run codes and their importance

Partners in Capybara Run (Image via Roblox)

Roblox codes for Capybara Run offer crucial in-game items. The list of rewards includes Wins, Gems, and different kinds of Potions. Potions provide temporary boosts to speed your progress. To find and use any Potion, access the Store tab and scroll to the very bottom of the menu.

Wins offered by codes can be used to hatch Eggs that contain power-enhancing Pets and to perform Rebirths. With Gems, players can unlock Trainers/Partners that boost their capybara's potential.

Capybara Run code troubleshooting (how to fix)

The "Invalid Code" error in Capybara Run (Image via Roblox)

A red "Invalid Code" error message appears below the text box when players try to redeem incorrect codes. To solve this issue, ensure that your inputs are correct. Double-check each code for typographical mistakes and extra spaces before clicking the Redeem button in Capybara Run.

Instead of using manual inputs, we suggest copying and pasting codes directly into the game's redemption box. The method minimizes errors by ensuring accuracy.

Where to find new Capybara Run codes

You can find the latest codes for Capybara Run in the game's description on Roblox and the official Capybara Run! Discord server. The developer might also reveal new freebies in the update logs, so make sure to check them after loading the game.

FAQs on Capybara Run codes

What is the latest code for Roblox Capybara Run?

LIKE100 is the latest code for this game. When redeemed, players get free Gems and Potions.

How many times can a code be redeemed in Capybara Run?

Each active code for Capybara Run can be redeemed only once with an account.

When are the codes for Capybara Run released?

Developer Pawcraft Studios usually puts out new game codes to celebrate updates and milestones.

