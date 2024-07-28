  • home icon
  Car Driving Indonesia Codes (September 2024)

Car Driving Indonesia Codes (September 2024)

By Arpit Ram Gandhi
Modified Sep 02, 2024 10:14 GMT
Car Driving Indonesia Cover
Official cover for Car Driving Indonesia (Image via Roblox)

Car Driving Indonesia codes provide free resources when redeemed in-game. In this driving Roblox title, players can ride around in replicas of real-life cars. However, before that, they should learn how to drive without crashing into oncoming traffic and change gears. One can unlock better cars by driving around, not crashing, and picking up a job.

RP is this title's in-game currency, and amassing it can be quite exhausting. Luckily, Robloxians can use the codes listed below to obtain it for free.

Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox game codes for Car Driving Indonesia. We’ll keep updating the article whenever new codes are released.

All Car Driving Indonesia Codes [Active]

Below are all the currently active codes for Car Driving Indonesia, which players can redeem to claim their free rewards. Please note that these developer offerings can expire anytime, so it's advisable to use them as soon as possible to take advantage of the bonuses they offer.



List of all Active Codes for Car Driving Indonesia

Code

Rewards

190MILPLAY

300 Million RP (Latest)

HBDSHADARDIANJU

200 Million RP

BSDREWORK

300 Million RP

HBDJULKEVIN

200 Million RP

SORRYFORSHUTDOWNS5

200 Million RP

GWSSHAD

350 Million RP

RAMADHAN2024

350 Million RP

Inactive Car Driving Indonesia Codes

Unfortunately, many Car Driving Indonesia codes have gone inactive.

List of Inactive Codes for Car Driving Indonesia
VALENTINEFree Rewards
HBDTIPENFree Rewards
2024CNYFree Rewards
HAPPYNEWYEAR2024Free Rewards
CHRISTMASEVENT2023Free Rewards
HALLOWEEN2023300 Million RP
HAPPYANNIVERSARYCDID300 Million RP
CDIDFORTHEFUTURE300 Million RP
60KLIKES350 Million RP
MERDEKA!!!150 Million RP
100MVISITS100 Million RP
90MVISITS100 Million RP
HBDOTNASANDJULMANS150 Million RP
IDULADHA150 Million RP
LEBARAN2023150 Million RP
MOHONMAAFLAHIRDANBATINDARITEAMCDID100 Million RP
SORRYFORSHUTDOWN150 Million RP
80MVISITS100 Million RP
NOMORESERVERCRASH150 Million RP
REVAMP1YEARANNIVERSARY150 Million RP
NEWYEARS!100 Million RP
MINTACODEMELULU10 Million RP
HALLOWEEN22150 Million RP
60MILLIONVISITS!250 Million RP
BATIK!100 Million RP
MERDEKA!250 Million RP
THANKYOUNOVENDRA250 Million RP
45MVISITS150 Million RP
CNY2022290 Coins
20MVISITS!250 Coins
NEWYEAR!100 Coins
FREECOIN5050 Coins

If any of the active codes are rendered inactive or expire, the list above will be updated accordingly.

How to redeem Car Driving Indonesia codes

Redeem codes in Car Driving Indonesia (Image via Roblox)
Redeem codes in Car Driving Indonesia (Image via Roblox)

To redeem codes in Roblox Car Driving Indonesia, follow these steps:

  • Launch Car Driving Indonesia and ensure you're connected to the server.
  • Upon joining the game, click the Phone Icon on the top-right corner to open the Phone menu and select the Redeem Menu inside it.
  • In the Settings menu, locate the Type Here text box, and copy and paste a working code into it.
  • Click the Redeem button to activate the code and claim the free rewards.

Codes for Car Driving Indonesia and their importance

Active codes for Car Driving Indonesia can be redeemed for rewards like RP, Coins, and other exciting bonuses that aren't easy to acquire. The codes are important because they grant things that can enhance the gameplay experience without you having to grind for them.

Car Driving Indonesia code troubleshooting (How to fix)

Troubleshoot codes in Car Driving Indonesia (Image via Roblox)
Troubleshoot codes in Car Driving Indonesia (Image via Roblox)

Inputting an inactive code will prompt an "Invalid Code" notification within the code redemption interface. So ensure the one you're trying to claim is active.

The same aforementioned prompt presents itself when a code is entered inaccurately. To prevent this, make sure to enter codes exactly as they are presented on the active list. It is recommended to copy and paste them to avoid typos and other errors.

Where to find more recent Car Driving Indonesia codes

This article will be updated whenever new codes are released. You can also join the game's official Roblox Group and its Discord server for more information regarding the latest codes.

FAQs on Car Driving Indonesia Codes

What is the latest Car Driving Indonesia code?

The latest active code in Car Driving Indonesia is "190MILPLAY", which grants 300 Million RP when redeemed.

Are codes useful in Car Driving Indonesia?

Redeeming codes in Car Driving Indonesia is beneficial. They help you get valuable rewards without spending Robux or grinding.

When will new codes for Car Driving Indonesia be released?

Usually, new Roblox codes are released during a holiday, major updates, and certain in-game events. The same also applies to Car Driving Indonesia.

Quick Links

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh
