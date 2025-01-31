Carry a Fish: A beginner's guide

Carry a Fish might seem like a typical Roblox obby experience, but it presents players with a delightful team game. As soon as you boot the title, you will be ushered into the main lobby alongside other players and tons of items you can purchase.

This article will offer a brief guide that will not only help you understand Carry a Fish but also share some tips and tricks.

A brief guide to Carry a Fish: How to start and proceed

You must pick one of the roles (Image via Roblox)

Before you begin, note that the game can only be played in a pair. So, you must invite another player to adventure together. You will have two options at the beginning — be the fisher or the fish. Both of you must cooperate to reach the end of Carry a Fish.

While the fisher will be responsible for jumping around and clearing the obby, the fish must go through passages and click buttons to either lower a bridge or open a gate to let the former through. This will happen at certain points where your partner must carry you on a fishing pole.

You must release the fish at these points (Image via Roblox)

The fisher must ensure that the fish doesn't touch any surface, otherwise the game will end instantly. There is also a timer and the fisher must reach the water hole before it runs out.

The fish must open gates or lower bridges to help the fisher (Image via Roblox)

Once in the water, the fish must navigate around and click any buttons it comes across. Once it's through, let the fish approach the hole, click E to bite the line, and move on.

Also check: A beginner's guide to Roblox Fisch

Tips and tricks to winning in Carry a Fish

Both players have important roles in the game (Image via Roblox)

While the overall concept of the game is simple, there are some tips and tricks to help you master it quickly. Furthermore, it will come in handy for beginners.

Communicate with the other player when picking a role. If you're good at clearing obby, then play the fisher.

While the fisher must keep a steady pace, take your time when there is a wall, tree, or other obstacles in your path.

Try to make safe jumps so that the fish doesn't touch a surface.

Wait for your fish partner to open the gates or lower the bridge. Don't rush through the obby. Also, make sure to collect the fish at the next water hole.

Keep an eye on the red arrows on the floor. They will guide you toward the next objective.

As a fish, don't rush around in the passages. You might miss a button and be forced to turn back.

When your partner dips their fishing line, immediately press the button to bite it.

Also check: How to reach Atlantis in Fisch

FAQs about Carry a Fish

Can you play Carry a Fish solo?

No, you can only play the game alongside another player.

Does the fish get to solve puzzles in Carry a Fish?

Yes, the fish must also click on buttons and go through passages to help out the partner.

Will the game end if the fish hit a wall in Carry a Fish?

Yes, the game will end if your fish hits a wall or any other obstacle.

