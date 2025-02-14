Celestial Trait Anime Adventures guide

Celestial Trait is one of the rarest Traits in in Anime Adventures and can buff your unit's damage and range stat significantly. To ensure your victory every time, you should reroll your favorite unit's Trait and see if you can grab a rare one, like Celestial. You can destroy waves of enemies if you manage to acquire this Trait.

Ad

Read on to learn everything about Celestial Trait in Anime Adventures.

What does Celestial Trait do in Anime Adventures?

The Celestial Trait (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned above, Celestial Trait boosts stats like damage and range. Once obtained, it offers a 10% increase in damage and range so your units can clear out the field quickly. A unit that already does decent damage can do wonders if modified with this Trait.

Ad

Trending

Apart from the stat buffs, it offers you a purple-colored Galaxy Aura, a glowy purple coating that covers the unit's body to give it a more cosmic look. This is purely cosmetic and only enhances your unit's appearance.

Celestial Trait is good for completing Legend Stages, a more difficult version of the story acts. To access the Legend Stages, you must have completed the respective story mode stages beforehand. The enemies in such types of stages are difficult to beat and that's where this Trait can help you clear out waves of incoming enemies. In exchange, you will also get precious rewards like XP, Gems, and more.

Ad

Also check: Anime Adventures codes

How to get Celestial Trait in Anime Adventures

Interact with Whis to get Celestial Trait (Image via Roblox)

To get Celestial Trait in this game, you will need the following items:

Ad

Star Remnants : Obtained from the Travelling Merchant or by completing daily challenges.

: Obtained from the Travelling Merchant or by completing daily challenges. Reroll Tokens: Obtained from the Battlepass or by completing Evolution quests.

Once you have the Star Remnants or Reroll Tokens, head over and talk to the Whis, the Trait NPC outside the Evolve area. From there, you can select a unit and use any of the above items to reroll its Trait. Based on the Celestial Trait's rarity, there is only a 0.36% chance that you will obtain it. So you must try multiple times before you finally get your hands on it.

Ad

FAQs

How do I get Celestial Trait in Anime Adventures?

You can get Celestial Trait by using Star Remnants or Reroll Tokens at the Trait NPC in the lobby.

What does Celestial Trait do in Anime Adventures?

Celestial Trait increases your damage and range stat by 10% in this experience.

What is the rarest Trait in Anime Adventures?

Unique is the rarest Trait, with a roll chance of 0.1%.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024