Chocolate Carrot Grow a Garden guide

The Chocolate Carrot in Grow a Garden is a unique variation of the regular Carrot found in the Seed Shop. This Common Seed was previously available from the Easter Event in April and subsequently reintroduced with the Summer update. Currently, it has a chance to drop from the latter, should you and other players on the server collect a sufficient amount of Harvest Points.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Chocolate Carrot.

Breaking down the Chocolate Carrot in Grow a Garden

How to get

The Chocolate Carrot Seed (Image via Roblox)

The Chocolate Carrot is exclusive to the Harvest Point reward system of the Summer Harvest Event. You and other players on the server must accrue 6,000 Harvest Points for it to become available as an event reward. Once this threshold is reached, there is a 6.67% chance of you and the other Robloxians receiving it at the end of the hourly Summer Harvest.

During the Easter Event, players could purchase the Chocolate Carrot Seed for 10,000 Sheckles apiece. This method was significantly less RNG reliant; unfortunately, it was made unavailable once the event ended on April 27, 2025.

Sell value, rarity, and yield type

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Once you plant the Chocolate Carrot Seed, it matures into a harvest that sells for 11,000 Sheckles each. The Chocolate Carrot has one of the highest sell values in the game for a Common-rarity species. Its relative ease of access during the Easter Event and short growth time made it a good addition to a beginner’s farm.

This species produces a Single-Harvest type yield, which means once you harvest it, its plant will no longer exist on your farm. In this regard, it functions identically to the base game’s Carrot. So, its overall value is inherently lower than other species that fetch a slightly lower sum but continue to produce Fruits infinitely.

FAQs

What are the chances of getting Chocolate Carrot Seed in Grow a Garden?

As of the Summer update, the Chocolate Carrot Seed has a 6.67% chance of dropping as a Summer Harvest Event reward after collecting 6,000 Harvest Points.

What is the base sell value of the Chocolate Carrot in Grow a Garden?

The base sell value of the Chocolate Carrot is 11,000 Sheckles.

What is the yield type of the Chocolate Carrot in Grow a Garden?

The Chocolate Carrot is a Single-Harvest type species.

