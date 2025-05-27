Chocolate Mutation Grow a Garden guide

Grow a Garden introduced the Chocolate Mutation with the 2025 Easter event. It was impossible to trigger after the event’s expiration, but after the new Chocolate Rain Weather event started, it could be acquired again. This Mutation applies a 2x multiplier to your harvest’s sale value, helping you earn more money while selling the Fruit.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Chocolate Mutation.

An overview of Chocolate Mutation in Grow a Garden

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Chocolate Mutation is currently only available as an effect triggered by the Chocolate Rain Weather event. The Weather event has a chance to trigger the Mutation in all Fruits across the server; the alteration isn’t guaranteed, but the odds are fairly high. Chocolate Mutation transforms the textures of the affected harvest, turning it brown with no additional cosmetic changes.

The primary impact of this Mutation is the multiplier it applies to your fruits. With a 2x multiplier, the Mutation is on par with other common counterparts like Wet, Chilled, and Moonlit. However, since it has no secondary characteristics or unique interactions with other Mutations, its value is lower.

During the 2025 Easter Event, players could trigger the Chocolate Mutation manually by placing a Chocolate Sprinkler next to a crop. Now that the event has long since ended, the Chocolate Sprinkler can no longer be obtained, and consequently, there is no way to manually trigger the Mutation.

About Mutations

A Bloodlit Fruit (Image via Roblox)

Mutations are special multipliers applied to crop harvests under certain conditions. These circumstances vary from one Mutation to the next; rarer ones have a highly specific set of trigger requirements, while common versions can even activate randomly.

Fruits undergo a physical transformation upon mutating, changing their textures and, in some cases, a secondary special effect. Take Chilled, for example, which gives the Fruit a slight blue tint and causes snowflakes to cascade from its surface.

Currently, the highest multiplier a Mutation offers is 125x, available solely through the Disco Mutation. Disco is only triggered via the Disco Weather Event, a special event activated by the game's admins. When stacked with other Mutations, Disco can cause the value of certain crops to reach billions of Sheckles.

To learn more about Mutation stacking, refer to this guide.

FAQs

What does the Chocolate Mutation do in Grow a Garden?

The Chocolate Mutation turns the affected Fruit brown and applies a 2x multiplier to its sale value.

Can Chocolate Mutation be activated manually in Grow a Garden?

Currently, players can’t trigger the Chocolate Mutation manually; only admins can activate the Chocolate Rain Weather event for the same.

Is Grow a Garden accessible for free?

Yes, the core gameplay systems of the experience can be accessed at no premium charge.

