How many Mutations can a Fruit have in Grow a Garden?

The sale value of Fruits in Grow a Garden can be amplified through Mutations, which apply multipliers to the in-game produce, along with a visual effect. Stacking Mutations, a known possibility, skyrockets a Fruit’s price at the merchant’s when triggered. You can stack up to 10 types of Mutations with certain exceptions for an immensely high selling price multiplier.
Let’s look at Mutation stacking and the maximum possible multiplier achievable through this method.
Stacking Mutations in Grow a Garden
Stacking Mutations is a simple concept: if a Fruit is exposed to triggers of multiple Mutations, there’s a chance that it may receive all of them. Of course, there are certain exceptions, as some Mutations cannot coexist in a single harvest. You can only trigger one of Golden or Rainbow in a Fruit; similarly, only Wet, Chilled, or Frozen can be an active Mutation at a time.
With these exceptions in mind, the other Mutations that can be triggered successfully in a Fruit, be it through gear, weather events, admin events, or random chance. Thus, the maximum stackable Mutations is 10, with the maximum stacking multiplier being 19,250x. This multiplier can be achieved by stacking the following Mutations in any Fruit:
- Rainbow
- Shocked
- Frozen
- Chocolate
- Moonlit
- Disco
- Celestial
- Bloodlit
- Zombified
- Plasma
With this multiplier, a mid-game Fruit like Dragon Fruit, which has a base value of 4,750 Sheckles, will sell for a massive 91,437,500 Sheckles instead. The idea is to expose your farm to multiple triggers simultaneously to increase the odds of your harvest having a higher Mutation. Sprinklers can increase the odds of Mutations occurring, so be sure to have a Godly or Master Sprinkler on your farm.
Mutation stack bonuses
When stacked, Mutations aren’t purely additive; instead, they offer a stacking bonus that improves their overall multiplier. This bonus becomes higher with rarer Mutations; for instance, the Wet Mutation only adds a single stack bonus. In contrast, Celestial has a massive 119 stacking bonus, shooting up the Fruit’s overall value.
Listed below are the different stacking bonuses offered by the Mutations in this experience:
- No Mutations: 0
- Wet: +1
- Chilled: +1
- Chocolate: +1
- Moonlit: +1
- Bloodlit: +3
- Frozen: +9
- Zombified: +24
- Shocked: +99
- Celestial: +119
- Disco: +124
FAQs
Can Mutations be stacked in Grow a Garden?
Yes, you can stack multiple Mutations in this experience to massively increase a Fruit’s selling price.
What is the maximum number of stackable Mutations in Grow a Garden?
The maximum number of stackable Mutations is 10.
How to stack Mutations in Grow a Garden
Stacking Mutations involves exposing your farm to multiple types of Mutation triggers to maximize the chances of them triggering.
