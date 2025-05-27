Chocolate Rain Grow a Garden guide

Grow a Garden has various Weather Events that trigger Mutations in Fruits, thereby increasing their selling values. Chocolate Rain is one of the newest Weather Events that can apply a Mutation to crop harvests. It was first activated on May 27, 2025, by one of the game’s lead developers, Jandel, causing the rain to trigger the Chocolate Mutation.

Here’s a quick guide to the Chocolate Rain Weather Event.

An overview of Chocolate Rain in Grow a Garden

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Chocolate Rain in Grow a Garden is functionally identical to regular Rain, albeit with brown raindrops instead of the usual light blue.

Like the standard Rain Weather Event, Chocolate Rain has a chance to mutate every Fruit type on the server. The Mutation isn’t guaranteed, but the likelihood of it activating is high.

This Weather Event can cause Chocolate Mutation in Fruits, which doubles the affected produce’s value. It’s worth noting that Fruits affected by the Wet Mutation through Rain are also doubled in value. What separates Chocolate Rain from Rain is the activation method.

Chocolate Rain can only be activated by the game’s admins at the moment, which makes it a rather unpredictable Mutation. In contrast, Rain occurs randomly on servers and is far more likely to happen. So, you will see Rain more often while playing the game than you would Chocolate Rain.

About Weather Events

The Blood Moon Weather Event (Image via Roblox)

Weather Events are server-wide occurrences that apply Mutations to the Fruits found on the server. Players’ harvests receive a massive boost to their selling values, earning them a significantly higher amount of Sheckles.

Each Weather Event has a unique effect on produce, applying matching Mutations and aesthetic alterations. Moreover, these events tend to apply a secondary effect as well, such as increased crop growth rate.

Triggering them is not a straightforward endeavor. Most of them activate randomly, which makes it impossible to trigger them manually. These include Rain, Thunderstorm, Frost, Night, Blood Moon, and Meteor Shower. Their effects can be manipulated to a limited extent, such as using a Lightning Rod to redirect Thunderstorm lightning or a Star Caller to redirect Meteor Shower.

Other Weather Events are exclusively activated by the game’s admins. These include Monster Mash, Chocolate Rain, Laser Storm, Sheckle Rain, Jandel Storm, and Disco. They typically trigger just before a major update, although that is also not a guarantee. The title’s administrators are the sole arbiter of causing these Weather Events.

FAQs

How to activate Chocolate Rain in Grow a Garden

Chocolate Rain can only be triggered by the experience’s admins, and the ability to do so is not available to players.

What are the effects of Chocolate Rain in Grow a Garden?

Chocolate Rain has a chance of applying the Chocolate Mutation to Fruits on the server.

How many Weather Events does Grow a Garden feature?

As of this writing, the game features a total of 12 Weather Events.

