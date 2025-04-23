Choy Jong En Anime Vanguards: Unit overview, how to get, and Evolution

Limited units in Anime Vanguards are only available for a limited time, after which they are made inaccessible. One such unit is Choy Jong En, a Secret unit available through the Ant Island Infinite Mode. This character specializes in the Burn status effect, which applies a damage-over-time effect for several seconds at a time. As such, he can be a valuable addition to your party.

Let’s take a look at Choy Jong En in Anime Vanguards and see how you can get him, how to evolve him, and his abilities.

Breaking down Choy Jong En in Anime Vanguards

How to get and Evolution

Ant Island Infinite Stage (Image via Roblox)

Choy Jong En is a Secret unit that is exclusively available from the Ant Island Infinite stage for a limited time. The character has a 1.5% chance of dropping from this level, making him among the rarer rewards of the mode. It’s currently unknown how long he will remain available in the game.

The Monarch Tokens you acquire by participating in this dungeon can be used to acquire his primary Evolution item: the Red Jewel. You need a total of 250 Monarch Tokens to purchase the Jewel.

After that, it’s a matter of scoring 5,000 takedowns with him and gathering the required Essence Items to Evolve him. These are the required Evolution Items to evolve Choy Jong En into Choy Jong En (Guild Leader):

1x Red Jewel

40x Green Essence

12x Blue Essence

12x Purple Essence

20x Red Essence

1x Rainbow Essence

30,000 Gold

Unit overview

Monarch Tokens can be used to buy the Red Jewel (Image via Roblox)

Choy Jong En has three abilities in total as Choy Jong En (Guild Leader): Temperature Control, Master of Fire, and Infinite Man.

Temperature Control imbues his attacks with fire, allowing him to apply the Intense Burn status ailment. Intense Burn deals 50% of the unit’s damage over 10 seconds, which is amplified further by up to 50% if the targeted unit is already burning. Targeting a burning enemy resets the burn duration.

With Master of Fire, he increases the rate of damage dealt through Intense Burn by 50% for three seconds.

Lastly, Infinite Mana increases his range by 5% for each enemy with the Intense Burn status effect (max 40%). Furthermore, once Intense Burn runs out, it deals one extra hit that matches the damage dealt to the enemy by the status effect.

These abilities make Choy Jong En (Guild Leader) among the best in the game, making him highly effective in nearly every game mode.

FAQs

How to get Choy Jong En in Anime Vanguards

Choy Jong En has a 1.5% chance of dropping from the Ant Infinite stage.

How to evolve Choy Jong En in Anime Vanguards

Choy Jong En can be evolved into Choy Jong En (Guild Leader) using 1x Red Jewel, 40x Green Essence, 12x Blue Essence, 12x Purple Essence, 20x Red Essence, 1x Rainbow Essence, and 30,000 Gold.

Can Choy Jong En be acquired for free in Anime Vanguards?

Yes, the unit can be obtained for free since he is available as a stage drop instead of a limited summon.

