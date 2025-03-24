  • home icon
Clicker League codes (March 2025)

Clicker League loading screen
Utilize the featured codes to get rewards in Clicker League (Image via Roblox)

Clicker League codes provide a range of rewards to help you climb the leaderboard. Created by Super Games Studio, this basic Roblox clicker game centers on collecting Clicks and Gems, equipping Pets for boosts, and performing Rebirths to access new areas.

AFK grinding is made convenient in the game by the free auto-clicker. Meanwhile, the featured codes offer a convenient way to get Clicks as well as other important resources and items.

Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Clicker League codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Clicker League codes

All active codes for Clicker League (Image via Roblox)

Below are the active codes for Roblox Clicker League:

List of active codes in Clicker League
CodeRewards
stpatrickseventFree rewards
20mevent1250 Gems
15mevent
1000 Gems and 1M Clicks
13mevent
1000 Gems and 50,000 Clicks
england1000 Gems
10klikes
10,000 Gems and 3M Clicks
6klikes
Gems and 1B Clicks.
3klikes
Gems and 6M Clicks.
freepetStartonic Lord Pet
topgSmall TopG Pet
speedSmall Speed Pet
wednesdaySmall Thing Pet
flamingoPink Flamingo Pet
valentines
1000 Gems and 150,000 Clicks
12mvisits
1000 Gems and 150,000 Clicks
superlucky2000 Gems
happyxmas
5000 Gems and 800,000 Clicks.
christmas2023
1000 Gems and 150,000 Clicks
3milFree 3M Pet
winterFree rewards
grimaceFree rewards
summerFree rewards
6mthanksFree rewards
fnafFree rewards
2klikesFree rewards
1klikesFree rewards
Expired Clicker League codes

Roblox promo codes for this experience are valid for an unspecified time. The developer usually deactivates an old code after releasing new ones, which is why the following codes have expired:

List of inactive codes in Clicker League
CodeRewards
18mevent
Free rewards
14mevent
Free rewards
How to redeem Roblox Clicker League codes

Type or paste an active code in the text field (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to redeem every active code for Clicker League:

  • Open Clicker League on Roblox.
  • Click the Codes button on the left side. It is next to the Trade button in the second row.
  • Type or paste an active code in the blank text field.
  • Hit the Redeem button to get rewards.

When rewards are claimed successfully, the "Redeemed Code!" message can be seen at the top of the screen.

Clicker League codes and their importance

Buy different Upgrades by using Gems (Image via Roblox)

The active codes provide several important rewards in Clicker League. Clicks can be used to get Rebirths, which in turn enables access to different worlds. You can also buy Pets, although the gift codes grant a few exclusive companions, such as Small TopG Pet and Small Speed Pet. By equipping Pets, you gain more Clicks with each tap on the screen.

Gems are another vital resource in the cogwheel of the clicker experience. You can use the crystals to purchase upgrades from the namesake menu.

Clicker League code troubleshooting [how to fix]

"Not a valid code!" error in Clicker League (Image via Roblox)

When players try to redeem an expired or mistyped code, they will encounter an error message. You can steer clear of such issues by solely redeeming active codes and double-checking each entry. During manual inputs, avoid making typos and entering irrelevant spaces while ensuring a stable network connection with the Roblox server.

Where to find new Clicker League codes

Bookmarking this page is the best way to keep track of the freebies of Clicker League. You can also join the Masno Games Discord server and check the "codes" channel dedicated to the game. You can also find a few latest ones on the Roblox page of Clicker League.

FAQs on Clicker League codes

What is the latest code for Roblox Clicker League?

The newest code for Clicker League is "stpatricksevent," and provides massive rewards when redeemed.

Why are codes useful in Roblox Clicker League?

Players can benefit from gift codes because they give free Clicks, Gems, and Pets in the clicker experience.

When are new codes for Clicker League released?

Clicker League is frequently updated by Super Games Studio. New codes are released to celebrate such developments as well as milestones completed by the game.

