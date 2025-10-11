Clicky Keyboard Tower: A beginner's guide

Clicky Keyboard Tower is an obby ASMR simulation developed by Click Clack Studios. It involves players crossing an obstacle course inspired by keyboards. This Roblox title features engaging music along with ASMR keyboard sound effects.

Below is a comprehensive guide to playing Clicky Keyboard Tower, where we have provided a close overview of features to help you get the most out of your playthrough.

Getting started in Clicky Keyboard Tower: An overview

You can tease players using a wide variety of trolls in this game (Image via Roblox)

In this Roblox experience, you must climb a never-ending, tall tower, which is an interesting and challenging obstacle course. Heavily inspired by keyboards, this game promises challenge at every turn. If you lose focus for just a second, you may have to start from the very beginning of the tower.

Upon joining the game, you will land in the lobby, which doubles as the base of the tower. You can begin the ascent straight away without wasting any time. With limited elements and features, this game has a lot of trolls you can use to tease and annoy others.

Although all trolls in Clicky Keyboard Tower must be bought with Robux, they are worth it. Additionally, the game offers some free trolls. For example, the one near the spacebar stairs on the second level is free to use and among the best in the game. It allows a player to disable a set of stairs for others, leading to their death.

Features to purchase using Robux

Players can try to jump and reach higher levels using the trampoline (Image via Roblox)

Rainbow Magic Carpet: The rainbow magic carpet is one of the most bought items in this game. It lets players hover in the air and comes in extremely handy when passing challenging obstacles. It costs 119 Robux.

The rainbow magic carpet is one of the most bought items in this game. It lets players hover in the air and comes in extremely handy when passing challenging obstacles. It costs Jetpack: The Jetpack shares similar features with the Rainbow Magic Carpet. It lets players fly for a few seconds. It can be used to skip levels and costs 79 Robux.

The Jetpack shares similar features with the Rainbow Magic Carpet. It lets players fly for a few seconds. It can be used to skip levels and costs Slap Gear: The Slap Gear is used to troll players. With this feature, you can slap a player and throw him from the tower. As a result, they would have to start from the beginning again. The Slap Gear costs 99 Robux.

The Slap Gear is used to troll players. With this feature, you can slap a player and throw him from the tower. As a result, they would have to start from the beginning again. The Slap Gear costs Grapple Hook: The Grapple Hook lets players skip levels as they grab onto higher floors in the tower. This feature costs 79 Robux.

FAQs on Clicky Keyboard Tower

Where to find the trampoline in Clicky Keyboard Tower

You can find the trampoline by turning right from the spawn point, near the open balcony.

How much does the Grapple Hook cost?

The Grapple Hook costs 79 Robux.

How to unlock the radio and the spring coil in Clicky Keyboard Tower

To unlock the Radio and the Spring Coil, you must open the door by joining Click Clack Studio.

