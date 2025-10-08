Fall and Break Bones!: A beginner's guide 

Fall and Break Bones! is a fun ragdoll simulation developed by Crash Landing! that involves players jumping from heights to break their bones. This game features simple mechanics, but is thrilling to play. Players can earn more rewards by jumping from higher altitudes.

Ad

Here is a comprehensive beginner's guide to Fall and Break Bones!, covering the title's basic gameplay mechanics and features.

Getting started in Fall and Break Bones!: An overview

The more bones you break, the more money you will receive (Image via Roblox)

Upon starting this game, every player will land on their own small tower. You can only play solo matches in this game. The first floor of your tower can be built for free, but the subsequent ones require an increasing amount of cash as you keep upgrading. You must also spend on upgrading other features, such as offline money, money multipliers, and even materials.

Ad

Trending

Your goal in the game is simple: to build the highest tower and fall off of it to break as many bones as possible. Each bone you break earns you money, and your position in the leaderboard is determined by the total cash you have earned in your entire playtime. One of the most striking features in Fall and Break Bones! is that it gives 2x cash if you fall to the ground without getting stuck between the obstacles.

Ad

Also read: Find or Die!: A beginner's guide.

Gameplay elements

Upgrade your materials to earn more cash (Image via Roblox)

Materials: You can unlock five additional types of materials besides the default Plastic: Wood, Rock, Metal, Glass, and Lava. Not only do these materials change the texture of your obstacles, but they also provide you with a coin boost and can be purchased with in-game money.

You can unlock five additional types of materials besides the default Plastic: Wood, Rock, Metal, Glass, and Lava. Not only do these materials change the texture of your obstacles, but they also provide you with a coin boost and can be purchased with in-game money. Floors: Floors are the most important aspect of this game. The first floor is given for free by the game so that you can start earning money as a beginner. With each floor upgrade, new obstacles are added, making it almost impossible for you to reach the ground. Keep in mind that higher floors give you more cash while falling off of them.

Floors are the most important aspect of this game. The first floor is given for free by the game so that you can start earning money as a beginner. With each floor upgrade, new obstacles are added, making it almost impossible for you to reach the ground. Keep in mind that higher floors give you more cash while falling off of them. Crate: Crates are skins that players can equip. Buying a crate costs $20,000 in-game cash. Currently, there are four skins that players can equip in this title.

Ad

Check out: Poison Sushi Challenge: A beginner's guide.

FAQs on Fall and Break Bones!

Which is the best material in this game?

The Lava is the best material in this game, and it provides 4x cash to players.

How much does the Lava material cost?

The Lava material costs 99 Robux.

How much cash does it take to purchase a crate in this title?

It takes $20,000 in-game money to purchase a crate in Fall and Break Bones!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayandeep Das Sayandeep Das is a Roblox content analyst at Sportskeeda, where he combines creativity, research, and writing to deliver engaging and insightful game reviews. His role centers on exploring the vast world of Roblox and translating gameplay experiences into reviews that help players discover new favorites.



Backed by over five years of professional writing experience, Sayandeep began his career at The Telegraph, one of India’s leading newspapers. There, he developed his strengths in storytelling, editing, and content creation. He later transitioned into digital media, spending more than a year in content creation and editing, where he expanded his expertise in connecting with online audiences.



Beyond work, Sayandeep enjoys reading books, directing films and is always in pursuit of knowledge. With a creative spirit and a natural inclination for leadership, he brings originality and vision to everything he does. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025