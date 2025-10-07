Poison Sushi Challenge: A beginner's guide

Poison Sushi Challenge is a fun puzzle simulation title developed by Courgette Fan Club, which involves players staking their lives on their choices of Sushi. With only one small map, this Roblox experience promises to deliver fun, thrills, and suspense. You can play either duo or 2v2 battles in this game.
Here is a comprehensive beginner's guide on Poison Sushi Challenge, covering the title's basic gameplay mechanics and features.
Getting started in Poison Sushi Challenge: An overview
Upon starting the game, you will land on the main map, which is tiny but compact. With the main play area divided into two parts, you can enjoy playing duo and squad modes. The goal in this Roblox experience is straightforward: to poison others without getting poisoned yourself. Since this title is based on a Japanese dish, "Yen" has been used to refer to the in-game currency.
To start a match, players need to sit down at a table and select the Sushi in which the poison is to be placed. Wasabi is the poison in this game. As you take turns and consume the dishes one by one, the suspense of getting poisoned increases. You can purchase Skip Turns and use them to not play your turn. You can also try the Troll mode, which gives you access to all kinds of fun stuff that can be used to tease others.
Also read: House Tycoon 2: A beginner's guide.
Gameplay features
- Leadership: The leadership in this game is determined by the number of wins and the Yen (Cash) accumulated by a player.
- Yen: Since this game is based on a popular food from Japan, this Roblox experience uses the currency of the country, Yen. Winning a match nets you 50 Yen, while losing it gives you 10.
- Troll Abilities: The Troll Abilities Mode is located at the far end of the map. Here, you can troll and tease others by equipping various "Trolls," which can be purchased from the shop using a gacha system.
- Spin: You can spin the rewards wheel to get Yen, Skip Turns, rare Chopsticks, Antidotes, Poison, and Secret Boxes.
- Chopsticks: There are 22 types of Chopsticks in the game. They all range in rarity from Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Mythic. Each of them can be purchased using Yen and Robux simultaneously.
- Dishes: You can change the Sushis to any other food by purchasing them from the Shop. There are 12 different types of food that can be purchased using Yen. Although these dishes provide no boost to players, they serve as excellent items to show off.
Check out: Restaurant Tycoon 3: A beginner's guide.
FAQs on Poison Sushi Challenge
Which is the best Chopstick in the game?
The White Rainbow Chopstick is the best in the game.
How much does the White Rainbow Chopstick cost?
The White Rainbow Chopstick costs 500,000 Yen.
How many Yen does a player get after winning a match?
A player receives 50 Yen after winning a match.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025