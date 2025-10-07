House Tycoon 2: A beginner's guide

House Tycoon 2 is a crafting simulation game developed by Haza Games. This Roblox title lets you dive into an immersive experience of building and designing a house, letting you do everything from the woodwork and foundation to painting and furnishing.

Here is a comprehensive beginners guide to House Tycoon 2, covering basic gameplay mechanics and features.

Getting started in House Tycoon 2: An overview

There are three phases in building a house in this game (Image via Roblox)

Upon starting the game, you will spawn near your base or plot of land. You will then need to lay your base, form the wooden structure, do a concrete footing, gravel, and then lay the foundation of your house. Each step requires a small amount of cash. The game will instruct you on what to do next.

You will automatically earn money with every upgrade you perform on your house. Note that you can also your increase income by leveling up, and the cash will increase with each upgrade as well. There are three phases of a house, and each one needs to be completed to finish building it.

Gameplay elements of House Tycoon 2

There are a total of five houses that you can build in House Tycoon (Image via Roblox)

Basement/attic: The game provides a unique trapdoor system for accessing the basement and the attic, especially in Craftsman houses. However, you must purchase them using Robux. To use the attic, buy the Attic Expansion pack for 79 Robux. On the other hand, you will have to buy the Basement Expansion pack for 119 Robux if that is what you would prefer.

The game provides a unique trapdoor system for accessing the basement and the attic, especially in Craftsman houses. However, you must purchase them using Robux. To use the attic, buy the Attic Expansion pack for 79 Robux. On the other hand, you will have to buy the Basement Expansion pack for 119 Robux if that is what you would prefer. House: There are five types of houses in total that you can build. They are divided into three groups: Craftsman, Contemporary, and DLC. Craftsman and Contemporary have two houses each under them. However, the DLC has to be purchased with 639 Robux. Note that you must finish building one house to proceed to the next.

There are five types of houses in total that you can build. They are divided into three groups: Craftsman, Contemporary, and DLC. Craftsman and Contemporary have two houses each under them. However, the DLC has to be purchased with 639 Robux. Note that you must finish building one house to proceed to the next. Phase: You can view your progress through the phases. There are three phases for building a house. The first phase is all about laying the foundation: the gravel work, the wooden structure, and the concrete footing. Phase 2 includes the exterior and interior work, like painting, lighting, wall panels, and basic equipment like washing machines, cabinets, toilets, etc. Phase 3 is all about furniture and appliances like a fridge, a TV, sofas, etc.

FAQs on House Tycoon 2

How much time does it take to build one house?

Building one house in House Tycoon 2 takes around 30 to 40 minutes.

How to unlock different houses in this game?

New houses can be unlocked by completing the current house.

How much does the Backyard Expansion cost?

The Backyard Expansion costs 119 Robux.

