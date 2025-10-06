Build ur Base: A beginner's guide

Build ur Base is a combat adventure simulation developed by High Quality Games, where players build bases and kill enemies. The ultimate goal in this game is to defeat as many waves of enemies as possible while protecting your base. Players will be given a melee weapon with which they can kill enemies. They can also take the help of weapons like turrets, crossbows, flamethrowers, and more.

Here is a comprehensive guide on playing Build ur Base for beginners, covering gameplay mechanics and features to help you get the most out of your playthrough.

Getting started in Build ur Base: An overview

Bosses spawn after every 25 waves (Image via Roblox)

In Build ur Base, you spawn on a huge expanse of green field and are directed to enter the in-game shop. You start off with $50 by default, which you can use to purchase your first weapon from the shop. The crossbow is the only weapon you can buy at the beginning, since it costs $50. You are then directed to the Base, where the crossbow needs to be fixed to fight enemies.

After defeating the first enemy, you can buy a Wooden Crate that contains weapons, usually more crossbows. Click on the "Fight" option to begin the enemy waves, and then start defeating them. Bosses spawn after every 25 enemy waves, and they drop decent loot upon being defeated.

Note that after purchasing Crates, you can't open them right away. Each Crate has its own time limit for hatching, which is based solely on the rank.

Gameplay elements

Equipment in the shop is refilled every five minutes (Image via Roblox)

Crates: There are four types of Crates offered in Build ur Base: Wood, Iron, Gold, and Electro. Their rarities are Common, Rare, Legendary, and Mythic, respectively. These Crates offer weapons, and they take time to hatch, with the rarer ones taking longer.

There are four types of Crates offered in Build ur Base: Wood, Iron, Gold, and Electro. Their rarities are Common, Rare, Legendary, and Mythic, respectively. These Crates offer weapons, and they take time to hatch, with the rarer ones taking longer. Waves: All enemies in this Roblox experience come in waves. The number of enemies in a wave varies, with stronger foes spawning as you keep clearing the hordes. Bosses spawn every 25 waves and are harder to defeat, as they are stronger, faster, and more agile.

All enemies in this Roblox experience come in waves. The number of enemies in a wave varies, with stronger foes spawning as you keep clearing the hordes. Bosses spawn every 25 waves and are harder to defeat, as they are stronger, faster, and more agile. Leadership: Leadership is determined by the number of waves cleared by the player and the amount of money earned.

Leadership is determined by the number of waves cleared by the player and the amount of money earned. Decor: In this game, decor can be used strategically to build floors, bridges, and other items that can give you an advantage. These items can be purchased from the shop and include options like Stairs, Windows, Wedges, and Laserdoors.

In this game, decor can be used strategically to build floors, bridges, and other items that can give you an advantage. These items can be purchased from the shop and include options like Stairs, Windows, Wedges, and Laserdoors. Shop: The shop is divided into three parts: Blocks, Defence, and Decor. It is here that you can spend your cash to redeem various weapons, traps, and blocks to defeat enemies and protect your base from waves.

FAQs on Build ur Base

Which is the best weapon in the game?

The Minigun is the best weapon in the game.

How much does the Minigun cost in Build ur Base?

The Minigun costs $3000 in the shop.

Which is the best block in this title?

The Metal Block is the strongest in Build ur Base.

