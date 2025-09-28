Midnight Chasers: Highway Racing - A beginner's guide

Midnight Chasers: Highway Racing is a no-hesi racing simulation developed by Midnight In-Dev, which involves racing around the city. Players can enjoy driving a diverse range of bikes and cars, and speeding through the city with other players or solo.

Here is a comprehensive guide on Midnight Chasers: Highway Racing, covering gameplay mechanics, elements, and an overview to help you have a great playthrough.

Getting started in Midnight Chasers: Highway Racing - An overview

Players can roam around freely in this open-world traffic racer game (Image via Roblox)

Upon starting Midnight Chasers: Highway Racing, players can choose between two different maps: the Shutoko Expressway and the Boneville Salt Flats. The Shutoku Expressway is the main map of the game, featuring more features and details, while the latter is a new map with bugs. Both of the maps span a wide area and provide the feel of a classic traffic racer game.

Midnight Chasers: Highway Racing features a total of 155 vehicles that players can purchase using in-game money. Money can be earned by simply driving around, swerving in and out of traffic, and making close calls with other vehicles. Earning more cash in this way can get players to the top of the leadership. You can buy new cars, upgrade them, or customize them with money.

Gameplay elements

You can drive a total of 155 vehicles in this title (Image via Roblox)

Time: You can change the time in the game from day to night. These affect your gameplay, as the title crashes most of the time when changes are made to the time settings. The night mode is not well-developed, resulting in darker graphics and bugs.

You can change the time in the game from day to night. These affect your gameplay, as the title crashes most of the time when changes are made to the time settings. The night mode is not well-developed, resulting in darker graphics and bugs. Cash: Cash is important in this Roblox experience since players can buy cars and bikes with it. All purchased vehicles can be customized at the shop with cash.

Cash is important in this Roblox experience since players can buy cars and bikes with it. All purchased vehicles can be customized at the shop with cash. Map: There are two maps in the game, namely the Shutoko Expressway and the Boneville Salt Flats. The first one features highways, intertwined roads, and sharp bends, best suited for strolls and making cash in the game. The second map features barren lands, longer roads, and a larger area, making it the best for racing.

There are two maps in the game, namely the Shutoko Expressway and the Boneville Salt Flats. The first one features highways, intertwined roads, and sharp bends, best suited for strolls and making cash in the game. The second map features barren lands, longer roads, and a larger area, making it the best for racing. Customization: Players can apply 11 types of upgrades to their vehicles. These include Paint, Nitros, Aspiration, Tires, Brakes, Drivetrain, License Plate, Police Lights, Underglow, Suspension, and Rims. While most of them can be bought using in-game cash, some features, like the Police Light, must be purchased using Robux. The customization shop is always located by the Dealership in the spawn point.

Players can apply 11 types of upgrades to their vehicles. These include Paint, Nitros, Aspiration, Tires, Brakes, Drivetrain, License Plate, Police Lights, Underglow, Suspension, and Rims. While most of them can be bought using in-game cash, some features, like the Police Light, must be purchased using Robux. The customization shop is always located by the Dealership in the spawn point. Dealership: Players can buy new vehicles from the dealership, which can be accessed from either the spawn button or by visiting the spawn location. Midnight Chasers: Highway Racing features 155 vehicles, the majority of which can be purchased with in-game money.

FAQs on Midnight Chasers: Highway Racing

How can we change maps in the game?

You have to select maps when entering the game, since they can't be changed once a match has started.

Which is the fastest bike in the game?

The 2018 Kenetic Nether T2W is the fastest bike in this Roblox experience, with a speed of 249 mph.

Which is the fastest car in Midnight Chasers: Highway Racing?

The 2021 Konnen Sento Absolute is the fastest car in this title, with a speed of 340 mph.

