Pixel Blade: A beginner's guide

Pixel Blade is a PVP combat simulation developed by Frost Blade Games that involves players fighting off monsters in a fictional world. The goal of this experience is simple – slay monsters known as Wraths and protect the divine tree to clear waves and progress in the game.

Here is a comprehensive guide on Pixel Blade, covering gameplay mechanics, elements, and an overview to help you make the most out of your playthrough.

Getting started in Pixel Blade: An overview

It is suggested to stack up health and critical cards for the bosses (Image via Roblox)

Pixel Blade is a Roguelike title that promises players a thrilling experience. This Roblox experience requires you to face off against hordes of enemies. Suit up, and get ready for dungeons filled with monsters and bosses.

Upon starting the game, players are given a tutorial that explains the title's basics. Killing dummies and a set of weak zombies grants players two moves. The first one is a dash, and the second one is a spin-type move that resembles a tornado. Players can head straight into the portal to start a match, where they get a choice of two modes – Campaign and Raids.

Pixel Blade has a total of three maps. They are Grasslands, Ancient Sands, and Haunted Tundra. Each has three difficulties – Normal, Hard, and Extreme. Clearing waves will give players three cards.

Each card will have a trait, boost, or special ability that a gamer can choose before beginning the next round. Each dungeon will have one boss, whom you must defeat to move to the next difficulty.

Gameplay mechanics

Killing bosses provides extra and rare loot to players (Image via Roblox)

Levels: The only way to level up in this game is by playing and slaying more enemies. Levelling up increases health and critical, which comes in handy when fighting hordes of monsters.

The only way to level up in this game is by playing and slaying more enemies. Levelling up increases health and critical, which comes in handy when fighting hordes of monsters. Upgrade: Weapons and armors can be upgraded with coins to unlock new skills and abilities. Upgrading weapons increases their damage, critical, knockback, and special traits. While upgrading armors increases their health, speed, and maximum energy.

Weapons and armors can be upgraded with coins to unlock new skills and abilities. Upgrading weapons increases their damage, critical, knockback, and special traits. While upgrading armors increases their health, speed, and maximum energy. Shop: The shop is home to weapons and armor sets. Players can purchase them using Robux as well as in-game money. It is suggested to buy the Frost Blade for 150 coins, since it is not only the best beginner's sword in the game, but also ranks among the best when upgraded.

The shop is home to weapons and armor sets. Players can purchase them using Robux as well as in-game money. It is suggested to buy the Frost Blade for 150 coins, since it is not only the best beginner's sword in the game, but also ranks among the best when upgraded. Inventory: While in a game, players can view their inventory to see all equipped traits and abilities unlocked during fights. All coins, swords, and armors won during fights can also be viewed from the inventory.

While in a game, players can view their inventory to see all equipped traits and abilities unlocked during fights. All coins, swords, and armors won during fights can also be viewed from the inventory. Potions: Four potions in the game help players get out of tough situations. A gamer can use any potion for a total of three times in a single play-through. They are classified into Godly Potion, Dragon Flask, Health Flask, and Energy Flask. The Godly Potion can only be purchased using Robux and, upon use, grants players a shield and heals them up to 30%. Moreover, it provides a damage boost for 20 seconds. The Dragon Flask provides players with a small shield, along with a speed and damage boost that lasts for eight seconds. The Health flask instantly heals players up to 15%. Lastly, the Energy Flask heals 10% of the gamer's health and 50% of their energy.

FAQs on Pixel Blade

Q) How much does the Dragon Flask cost?

A) The Dragon Flask costs 60 coins per potion and can be used three times in a game.

Q) How much does the Godly Potion cost?

A) The Godly Potion costs 99 Robux for three potions.

Q) How many maps are there in Pixel Blade?

A) There are three maps in Pixel Blade, excluding the Training Grounds, namely Grasslands, Ancient Sands, and Haunted Tundra.

