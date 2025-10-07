Dig to Save Brainrot: A beginner's guide

Dig to Save Brainrot is an adventure mining simulation developed by Save the Day Again, which engages players in a search for Brainrots hidden deep within the earth. This Roblox experience features many worlds. With every world, new Brainrots, challenges, and equipment will be unlocked.

Here is a comprehensive guide to playing Dig to Save Brainrot for beginners, covering basic gameplay mechanics and features.

Getting started in Dig to Save Brainrot: An overview

You can trade with other players in this game (Image via Roblox)

When players begin Dig to Save Brainrot, they spawn on the main map. Each world has a unique mission. Completing it allows players to progress to the next world. The first mission is to save a Brainrot named Tung Tung Sahur.

The main equipment for progression in this Roblox experience is the pickaxe. Over 40 unique pickaxes are available in the game.

You can also equip pets in Dig to Save a Brainrot. Pets give a coin boost to players and can help them earn coins when offline. The main goal of each world is to keep digging until you reach the bottom and save the Brainrot. The ground that needs to be dug is at least 600 m deep.

Players can view their progress from the right side of the screen. When a brainrot has been rescued, the next world will be unlocked automatically.

Gameplay elements

You need to upgrade your pickaxe to dig deeper and earn more coins (Image via Roblox)

World: Dig to Save a Brainrot features eight worlds. In the first world, players must rescue Tung Tung Sahur. In the second, Ballerina Cappucina needs to be rescued. Tralalero Tralala and Lirili Larila must be rescued in World 3 and 4. For World 5 and 6, Cappuccino Assassino and Brr Brr Patapim need to be rescued. Lastly, La Vaca Saturno Saturnica and Pot Spot need to be rescued for World 7 and 8.

Pickaxes: There are 45 pickaxes in the game. While some of them can only be purchased using Robux, the majority can be unlocked using in-game coins. Upgrading them from time to time is crucial since weaker pickaxes can't penetrate the deeper levels of the ground. All pickaxes give a permanent coins boost to players.

Pets: This Roblox experience allows players to keep pets. These pets can either be obtained from the Pet gacha in the spawn point or by redeeming them through various other methods. Pets can be found from spins and daily rewards. They not only serve as companions to show off, but also provide boosts to players. The best feature about them is that they continue to earn coins even when you are offline.

Leadership: Leadership in this game is determined by the number of wins and the total number of coins a player has acquired.

FAQs on Dig to Save a Brainrot

Which brainrot needs to be rescued in World 1?

Tung Tung Sahur needs to be rescued in World 1 of Dig to Save a Brainrot.

Which is the best pickaxe in the game?

The Popsicle Pickaxe is the best in the game.

How much does the Popsicle Pickaxe cost?

The Popsicle Pickaxe costs $40 CT.

About the author Sayandeep Das Sayandeep Das is a Roblox content analyst at Sportskeeda, where he combines creativity, research, and writing to deliver engaging and insightful game reviews. His role centers on exploring the vast world of Roblox and translating gameplay experiences into reviews that help players discover new favorites.



Backed by over five years of professional writing experience, Sayandeep began his career at The Telegraph, one of India’s leading newspapers. There, he developed his strengths in storytelling, editing, and content creation. He later transitioned into digital media, spending more than a year in content creation and editing, where he expanded his expertise in connecting with online audiences.



Beyond work, Sayandeep enjoys reading books, directing films and is always in pursuit of knowledge. With a creative spirit and a natural inclination for leadership, he brings originality and vision to everything he does. Know More

