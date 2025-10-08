Find or Die!: A beginner's guide

Find or Die! is a casual puzzle simulation developed by Difference Finders. It involves solving simple puzzles to progress in the game. As easy as it may sound, the medium and hard difficulty modes are really tough, but definitely worth the thrill.

Here is a comprehensive beginner's guide to Find or Die!, covering basic gameplay mechanics and features.

Getting started in Find or Die!: An overview

You will earn extra gems on a winning streak (Image via Roblox)

Upon starting Find or Die!, you will land in the lobby, where the chances are that a match on that server will be going on. You will have the option to spectate, which will help you understand the basics of the game. The goal is simple: find out all the differences between the two pictures before the time runs out.

After selecting the difficulty, you can join the match. Two pictures will be provided, and you have to point differences between them. If you have not found out all of them, you will get stuck in your block while others will rise. The lava will rise continuously, and you will be defeated once the lava reaches you. Players get 30 seconds to pick out the differences. The rounds will go on until all except one are remaining.

In this Roblox experience, you can earn gems. Gems are useful in various in-game purchases. You can also change the time of day to Day and Night modes.

Gameplay elements of Find or Die!

Players can play three modes of difficulty in this game (Image via Roblox)

Here's a look at the key gameplay elements of Find or Die!:

Modes: There are three modes that you can enjoy in Find or Die! They are Easy, Medium, and Hard. The Easy mode will have six differences to pick out. The Medium mode will have eight, while the Hard mode will have 10.

There are three modes that you can enjoy in Find or Die! They are Easy, Medium, and Hard. The Easy mode will have six differences to pick out. The Medium mode will have eight, while the Hard mode will have 10. Leaderboard: The leaderboard in this game is determined by the number of wins and the number of times a player has picked out the differences correctly.

The leaderboard in this game is determined by the number of wins and the number of times a player has picked out the differences correctly. Pets/Blocks: Behind the Lobby, there's a designated place for purchasing Pets and Blocks. All of them can be purchased using gems. There are a total of 33 blocks and 35 pets in this game.

Behind the Lobby, there's a designated place for purchasing Pets and Blocks. All of them can be purchased using gems. There are a total of 33 blocks and 35 pets in this game. Ranks: This Roblox title features a ranking system for players based on the number of times they were correct. The ranks are Beginner, Amateur, Skilled, Expert, Veteran, Professional, Master, Champion, Superstar, Hero, Legend, and Elite.

FAQs on Find or Die

How much does the most expensive pet cost in this game?

The most expensive pet costs 15,000 gems in Find or Die!

How many modes are there in this game?

This title features three modes: Easy, Medium, and Hard.

How much time do I get for picking out differences in each round?

You will get 30 seconds to pick out the differences between the two pictures.

