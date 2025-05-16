Climb and Jump Tower Cool Update 3 patch notes

Climb and Jump Tower has rolled out a brand new update packed with content. This ranges from new wings to multiple gameplay mechanics that will make the experience even more interesting. The developer had teased the community about the upcoming update a while back and promised to add various impressive things to the game.

Ad

This article offers the complete patch notes of the new Cool Update 3, where you can check out all the details for yourself.

The complete changelog of Climb and Jump Tower Cool Update 3

You will find new NPCs on tower tops offering rewards (Image via Roblox)

This update features a brand new map, along with several other features and items that players will find interesting. Below are the complete details:

Ad

Trending

New Content

The Leaning Tower of Pisa

The world-famous Italian landmark is now climbable.

Can you conquer this wobbly wonder?

10 gorgeous new wings

Flashier than ever before.

2 Mystery Pet Eggs

Contain ultra-rare Secret Pets.

Speed Potion Bundles

Zoom up towers at lightning speed.

All-New Souvenir System

Meet tourists at the tower peaks who gift unique souvenirs.

3 special souvenir chests with 15 collectible items.

Complete new daily missions to earn souvenir chests.

Shop Update

Ad

3 super powerful limited-edition pets.

Free gift bundle for everyone.

Improvements

Smoother climbing experience

Various bug fixes

Also check: A beginner's guide to Climb and Jump Tower

How to unlock the Leaning Tower of Pisa in Climb and Jump Tower

You need a lot of trophies to unlock the new map in Climb and Jump Tower (Image via Roblox)

Unlocking the latest tower in the game requires a lot of trophies. Anyone looking to start a brand-new climb must have a whopping 17500 trophies in their collection to unlock it. If you do have the required amount, simply go to the Teleportation circle, press E after entering it, and then scroll down to find the Leaning Tower of Pisa map.

Ad

You must reach the tower top to get trophies (Image via Roblox)

For those new to the game, you can obtain these trophies by reaching the tower peaks and collecting the items there, one climb at a time. Note that each tower offers a different number of trophies, which generally increases with the difficulty of the map.

Ad

However, you must keep climbing the towers and reach the very top to stack up trophies and have enough to unlock new maps.

Also check: Climb and Jump Tower Codes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swastik Sharma After completing his Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, Swastik decided to pursue his passion and entered the world of gaming journalism two years ago. Before joining Sportskeeda as a GTA writer, he was associated with Digi Statement and Nerdy Cyborgs.



Swastik does meticulous research when crafting articles. He consults a variety of social media platforms, like X and Reddit, and looks up a ton of references to deliver authentic information to readers. He can also be found scouring gaming forums to ensure that the voice of the community is heard in his work. This has led to his articles garnering over a million reads already.



The Halo franchise was Swastik's gateway into the world of video games, and he continues to keep tabs on it. Currently, he prefers playing single-player campaigns on his PC. If given a chance to physically drop into any game of his choice and experience it first-hand, Swastik would opt for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt due to its epic adventures and incredible characters.



When not writing, Swastik loves to read books, ride his motorcycle, and watch anime. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024