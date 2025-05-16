Climb and Jump Tower Cool Update 3 patch notes

Climb and Jump Tower has rolled out a brand new update packed with content. This ranges from new wings to multiple gameplay mechanics that will make the experience even more interesting. The developer had teased the community about the upcoming update a while back and promised to add various impressive things to the game.
This article offers the complete patch notes of the new Cool Update 3, where you can check out all the details for yourself.
The complete changelog of Climb and Jump Tower Cool Update 3
This update features a brand new map, along with several other features and items that players will find interesting. Below are the complete details:
New Content
The Leaning Tower of Pisa
- The world-famous Italian landmark is now climbable.
- Can you conquer this wobbly wonder?
10 gorgeous new wings
- Flashier than ever before.
2 Mystery Pet Eggs
- Contain ultra-rare Secret Pets.
Speed Potion Bundles
- Zoom up towers at lightning speed.
All-New Souvenir System
- Meet tourists at the tower peaks who gift unique souvenirs.
- 3 special souvenir chests with 15 collectible items.
- Complete new daily missions to earn souvenir chests.
Shop Update
- 3 super powerful limited-edition pets.
- Free gift bundle for everyone.
Improvements
- Smoother climbing experience
- Various bug fixes
How to unlock the Leaning Tower of Pisa in Climb and Jump Tower
Unlocking the latest tower in the game requires a lot of trophies. Anyone looking to start a brand-new climb must have a whopping 17500 trophies in their collection to unlock it. If you do have the required amount, simply go to the Teleportation circle, press E after entering it, and then scroll down to find the Leaning Tower of Pisa map.
For those new to the game, you can obtain these trophies by reaching the tower peaks and collecting the items there, one climb at a time. Note that each tower offers a different number of trophies, which generally increases with the difficulty of the map.
However, you must keep climbing the towers and reach the very top to stack up trophies and have enough to unlock new maps.
