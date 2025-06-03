Climb and Jump Tower Dubai World guide

On May 30, 2025, Climb and Jump Tower received its fifth major update, dubbed the Tech Hero Event 2. This patch saw the addition of the Dubai World map, which features the tallest tower in the world for players to try and reach the top. The Dubai World tower presents a new level of challenge for veteran players, requiring them to pull out all the stops to get to its peak.

Let’s take a look at the progression of the Dubai World in this title.

Dubai World progression in Climb and Jump Tower

The Dubai World unlock requirement (Image via Roblox)

Climb and Jump Tower's Dubai World features the Burj Khalifa Tower, which is a stand-in for the real-world Burj Khalifa of Dubai. This map can be unlocked for 80,000 Wins, after which you can begin making the climb to the very top. Once you have the Wins amassed, simply approach the Bus and interact with it to bring up the Teleport map. From here, scroll down and purchase access to the new map.

Progression in this world is simple: equip the best combination of Pets and Wings and use the Auto-Climb feature to continue moving upward. If your climbing speed comes to a halt, jump off to cash in the Coins you earned during the climb.

Your best Wings from the previous map will not be enough to reach the very top of the Burj Khalifa. They may carry you a short distance, but after that, you must rely on the new Wings and Eggs available in the current area. You can unlock up to 10 brand-new Wings from the Wing Shop, along with three new Eggs that hatch into over a dozen new Pets.

Make good use of your Coins, unlock the rarest Pets and Wings, and aim for the very top of the tower to collect your Wins.

About Climb and Jump Tower

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Climb and Jump Tower is all about getting to the pinnacle of the tower on the map. To do so, the player must approach the structure and continue to hold the W key or use the Auto-Climb feature for upward momentum. The higher they climb, the more Coins they receive upon jumping off; should they reach the top, they will earn Wins as well.

Wins represent the progression currency of the game, required to unlock new Maps. Coins, on the other hand, are required to purchase Eggs and Wings, both of which directly impact the player’s progress speed. The player must use the best possible combination of Pets and Wings to make it to the top and streamline the process of earning Wins.

With a balanced build, the process of getting to the top becomes quick and simple.

FAQs

When was Dubai World added to Climb and Jump Tower?

Dubai World was added to the game on May 30, 2025.

How to unlock Dubai World in Climb and Jump Tower

Dubai World can be unlocked for 80,000 Wins.

Is Climb and Jump Tower accessible for free?

Yes, you can play through the game and reach the top of the tower for free without any premium aid.

