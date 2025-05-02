Climb and Jump Tower: Giant Obelisk Tower guide

Climb and Jump Tower takes you to various locations as you progress through the game, featuring iconic landmarks from across the world. The 10 Million Visits added three new maps to the game, including the Oriental Pearl Tower, the Big Ben Tower, and the Giant Obelisk Tower. Being the final of the three, the Giant Obelisk Tower is the most challenging World of this experience.

Here’s how you can complete the Giant Obelisk Tower.

Giant Obelisk Tower progression in Climb and Jump Tower

The Wings menu (Image via Roblox)

The Giant Obelisk Tower in Climb and Jump Tower is modeled after the Egyptian Lateran Obelisk, with alterations made to the structure to fit the level design of this experience. This map features a new set of Eggs that grant you the highest multipliers and demand the use of the most powerful sets of Wings. You can unlock this World for 4,000 Wins after completing Big Ben.

The height of the Tower is no different from the previous maps; however, your climbing speed will be a fraction of what it is in the other Worlds.

As with the previous Worlds, you can use the Auto-Climb feature until your climbing speed reduces to zero. After that, you must jump off to cash in your rewards and use the Coins you earn to buy Wings and Pets.

The BackHands Wings are a good starting point, with the Rainbow Inferno Wings being capable of getting you to the top. Currently, the best Wings in the game are the Cyber Octave Wings Purple Blue, which are the most efficient way to complete the Tower.

As of this writing, the Giant Obelisk Tower is the final area of the game. Considering the Win requirements to unlock the previous Worlds, it’s safe to assume that the next map may require anywhere from 5,000 to 10,000 Wins. You may preemptively farm the Wins or simply complete the World and acquire the best items before the next update.

All Worlds in Climb and Jump Tower

The World selection menu (Image via Roblox)

This Roblox experience includes various maps known as Worlds, which serve as backdrops for your climbing journey. You start at the iconic Eiffel Tower and make your way through the different maps by earning sufficient Wins. Each subsequent World requires more Wins to unlock, making the progression of this title rather linear.

Here’s a list of the Worlds currently available in the game:

Eiffel Tower, Paris: Unlocked by default

Unlocked by default Empire State Building, New York: 10 Wins

10 Wins Oriental Pearl Tower, Shanghai: 100 Wins

100 Wins Big Ben, London: 600 Wins

600 Wins Giant Obelisk Tower, Ancient Egypt: 4,000 Wins

FAQs

How to unlock the Giant Obelisk Tower in Climb and Jump Tower

The Giant Obelisk Tower can be unlocked for 4,000 Wins.

What are the best Wings to complete the Giant Obelisk Tower in Climb and Jump Tower?

The best set of Wings to complete the Giant Obelisk Tower is the Cyber Octave Wings Purple Blue.

Is Climb and Jump Tower free to play?

Yes, the game can be experienced for free without any premium purchases.

