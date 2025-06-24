Climb and Jump Tower Jack and the Beanstalk guide

The Jack and the Beanstalk event has arrived in Climb and Jump Tower, and it is packed with in-game rewards. Players can participate to acquire limited-time climbing buddies: Jack and Super Giant. The event also gives general rewards like potions and pets that aid in progression.

This article highlights the Climb and Jump Tower Jack and the Beanstalk event in Roblox.

Everything you need to know about the Climb and Jump Tower Jack and the Beanstalk event

Jack and the Beanstalk event is live (Image via Roblox)

How to play the event

When you log in to the game, there should be a portal attached to a giant beanstalk. Enter it to teleport to a new world. Directly in front of you should be three player slots; stand on one to begin the event.

Afterward, you will be taken to another new world, where you have to

Go to the water spring behind you and fill your glass.

Pour the water into the nearby beanstalk to grow it.

Climb the beanstalk and jump from it to earn coins.

Grow the beanstalk to reach two islands in the sky.

The coins can be used to trade with nearby salesmen to unlock limited-time wings and other boosts. Additionally, all the coins your team earns are shared.

Islands in the Jack and the Beanstalk event

The beanstalk can be grown to reach three islands:

The first one is at 2 km altitude, and you can visit Jack here. You can explore this island to find 10x Golden Egg tokens and various boosts. There is also a water spring, which can be used to grow the beanstalk. Additionally, it is inhabited by hostile giants that throw you to the ground if you are captured.

The second island is at an altitude of 7 km and is quite similar to the first one. Find a nearby water spring to further grow the beanstalk and reach the golden egg island.

When you reach the third island, at 11 KM, solve a maze and reach the castle. Enter it, evade the giant inside, and steal the golden egg. Once all objectives are completed, you will be sent back to the normal Climb and Jump world.

Event shop

Event shop in the game (Image via Roblox)

The event features a limited-time shop, where you can spend your golden eggs to collect in-game resources. The two main ways to earn eggs are

Play the game for 15 minutes and claim 15 free eggs.

Play the Climb and Jump Tower Jack and the Beanstalk event to collect around 150 eggs per run.

FAQs on Climb and Jump Tower Jack and the Beanstalk

How to unlock Jack from the Jack and the Beanstalk event?

Jack (2% chance), along with the Super Giant (.5% chance), can be unlocked from the Lucky Box. Each box costs 30 golden eggs.

When will the Beanstalk event end in the Climb and Jump Tower

The event will end on July 6, 2025.

Is the Jack and the Beanstalk event free?

Yes, the event is free to play. But there are some transactions that aid in progress.

