Climb and Jump Tower Wings guide

The gameplay loop of Climb and Jump Tower hinges on two gameplay elements: Wings and Pets. Pets are essential for ensuring you receive plenty of Coins for your climbing efforts, while Wings make sure you reach the maximum possible height before jumping off. Both elements are equally important, but Wings are the mechanic that gives you the tangible sense of forward progression.

Let’s explore how Wings work and see how to choose the set that is the best for your current tower.

An overview of Wings in Climb and Jump Tower

The Wing Store (Image via Roblox)

The role of Wings in Climb and Jump Tower is to increase your climbing speed; the better the equipped set, the faster you will climb. Each set of Wings has a specific speed multiplier that you can check by clicking on it at the Wings station.

You can buy Wings at the Wing store using Coins, which you earn by jumping off the highest point you can reach on the tower. The Wing Store is located on the left side of the tower in each World; its neon signs are easy to spot even at a distance.

As you continue to earn more Coins, new Wing options will become available to you. You don’t have to worry about much while buying a new set; simply pick the one with the highest price that you can afford.

Wing multipliers are a flat number. There isn’t much that goes into picking the best beyond looking at the number.

Note that the cost of Wings will increase astronomically as you move from one World to the next. The set that helped you grind Wins at the Eiffel Tower will be nigh-useless while climbing the Empire State Building.

Continue buying the best Wings to keep up with the progression of the game and clear Worlds within a reasonable amount of time.

About Climb and Jump Tower

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Climb and Jump Tower requires you to do exactly what the title says: climb a tower and jump off from the very top to earn Wins and Coins. The game’s towers are all based on iconic landmarks of the real world, such as the Eiffel Tower, the Empire State Building, the Burj Khalifa, and more.

The idea is to use the W key to build vertical momentum, and once your speed plateaus, jump off the cash in the Coins. Should you reach the top, you will earn Wins as a bonus reward.

Coins can be used to buy Pet Eggs and Wings, which are the two central pillars of the game’s progression system. Wins, on the other hand, can be used to unlock new maps.

Use the best combination of Pets and Wings to reach the top and rack up the Win and Coin counters.

FAQs

What are Wings meant for in Climb and Jump Tower?

Wings can be equipped to increase your overall climbing speed and reach the top of the tower at a faster pace.

How to unlock new Wings in Climb and Jump Tower

New Wings can be bought using Coins, with certain options available via Robux as well.

How to identify the best Wing in Climb and Jump Tower

The best Wing is the one with the highest speed multiplier.

