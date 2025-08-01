Climb and Jump Tower Mount Everest guide

Climb and Jump Tower released World 11 on July 26, 2025, introducing Mount Everest as the newest tower for you to climb. This is the latest and the tallest of all towers in the game, requiring you to build your stats up as high as possible. With new Pets to collect and Wings to unlock, you can use various resources to make your journey to the top of the mountain a breeze.

Here’s how you can get started with Mount Everest in Climb and Jump Tower.

About Mount Everest in Climb and Jump Tower

How to unlock

Mount Everest unlock screen (Image via Roblox)

You can unlock Mount Everest for 50 million Wins, which is five times the amount required to unlock World 10, the Petronas Towers. This is a lengthy grind that can be completed at Petronas Towers with the best Pets and Wings equipped. Continue climbing up the towers and jumping off after collecting your Wins to amass the required amount of Wins.

Make sure you have the best items from World 10 equipped to keep the grind reasonably short. That way, you will have plenty of time to explore everything that World 11 has to offer.

After collecting 50 million Wins, approach the bus in the overworld, scroll down, and hit the Unlock button to gain access to the mountain.

World progression

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The progression in World 11 is largely the same as its predecessors. Unlike the Petronas Towers, there is only one tower to climb on this map. Even so, the challenge this tower poses is more demanding than any other currently in the game. You will need to unlock the most basic Wings and Pets available in this area to make any noticeable progress.

Here are the items that you can unlock as part of the Mount Everest map:

Eggs: Two new Eggs priced at 930 oo Coins or higher. Includes 12 new Pets in total.

Two new Eggs priced at 930 oo Coins or higher. Includes 12 new Pets in total. Wings: 10 new Wings priced at 13.5 qq Coins or higher.

You can also get a new Souvenir box, along with the new Wing Enchantment Machine. The following Enchantments can be applied to your currently equipped Wings:

Money (1-3)

Luck (1-3)

Speed (1-3)

Win (1-3)

BOOST: +5% stat boost

Use your best Souvenirs to maximize the chances of getting the best Pets possible. Once you’ve hatched enough Pets, fuse them into better versions of themselves at the Fuse machine. Consider using Jump Pals and Gears to amplify your stats even further, helping you reach the very apex of the tower at a faster pace.

If your climbing speed plateaus before reaching the top, jump off and try to boost your stats even further. This can be done by equipping better versions of any of the items listed above. Optimize your stats as much as possible to make it to the top of the tower in a reasonable amount of time.

Continue to amass Wins to prepare for the next update, which will likely skyrocket the amount of Wins required to unlock it.

FAQs

When did Climb and Jump Tower introduce Mount Everest?

Mount Everest was added to the game on July 26, 2025.

How many new Wings does Mount Everest feature in Climb and Jump Tower?

Mount Everest features 10 new Wings that can be purchased from the Wings shop.

Can any Wing be enchanted in Climb and Jump Tower?

Yes, every Wing can be enchanted to apply a random stat bonus and make it a more effective version of itself.

