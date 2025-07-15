Climb and Jump Tower World 10 guide

Climb and Jump Tower recently added World 10 to its selection of maps with Update 11 on July 11, 2025. World 10 is based on the Petronas Towers of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where you can unlock new Wings and Pets that elevate your climbing speed to new levels. This World requires you to get the latest and greatest of both in order to reach the top and cash in your Wins.

Here’s everything you need to know about World 10 of Climb and Jump Tower.

About World 10 in Climb and Jump Tower

How to unlock

Unlocking World 10 (Image via Roblox)

World 10 can be unlocked for 10 million Wins, which is significantly higher than its predecessor, the Tokyo Tower’s two million Win requirement. The easiest way to amass the required number of Wins is to complete Tokyo Tower numerous times with the best Pets and Wings equipped.

Use the best Souvenirs, Gear pieces, and boosts to ensure you can reach the desired number of Wins within a reasonable time frame. After that, approach the bus on the map and interact with it to view and unlock World 10, the Petronas Towers.

World progression

The Wings shop (Image via Roblox)

World 10 includes two towers to climb: Easy and Hard. The Easy Tower is the more approachable of the two but is still significantly more challenging than Tokyo Tower. You will likely need to allocate some resources to purchase the new Pets and get a new set of Wings for this World.

Here are the unlockable items found on World 10:

Eggs: Three new Eggs priced at 510 mm, 41 nn, and 3.1 oo Coins.

Three new Eggs priced at 510 mm, 41 nn, and 3.1 oo Coins. Wings: 10 new Wings, priced at 1.59 oo and higher.

10 new Wings, priced at 1.59 oo and higher. Jump Pals: Mecha Sentinel and Strike Mech, available from the battle pass.

To get the best Pets, you can equip the Souvenirs that boost your Luck to maximize the odds of getting high-rarity options. Once you have multiple copies of the same Pet, approach the Fuse machine and merge them into Shinies or Rainbows. Shiny and Rainbow Pets are significantly better than their unfused counterparts, so be sure to fuse them whenever you have the chance.

Additionally, consider equipping Souvenirs, Gears, and Jump Pals that boost your climbing speed. This is important to reach the top and get your first few complete climbs in early, making your future farming endeavors easier.

After getting your basic setup ready for this World, begin climbing the Easy Tower to earn Coins and Wins. The number of Coins required to get some of the better items featured in World 10 is orders of magnitude higher than World 9. As such, it will take a while to make notable progress even on the Easy Tower.

Once you make enough Coins and Wins, purchase the Blood Wing and switch over to the Hard mode Tower. This Tower grants more Coins and Wins, but getting to the top will be quite challenging. That said, with the best fused Pets, you will quickly have enough resources to get the necessary equipment to reach the top of the tower.

Reaching the top of the two Towers rewards you with 500,000 WIns, which is the highest among all the Towers in the game. Considering the pattern set by previous Worlds, it may be prudent to amass around 30 million Wins to unlock the next World that arrives in a future update.

