Climb and Jump Tower Summer Event - Fishing guide

With the recent Summer Event update, Climb and Jump Tower has introduced the Fishing mechanic, which offers a new way of experiencing the game. It is only here for a limited time, during which you can visit a new tropical area to fish to your heart’s content. You can unlock new and more effective Fishing Rods, collect Pets, and get Jump Pals.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Fishing minigame in the Climb and Jump Tower Summer Event.

How Fishing works in Climb and Jump Tower Summer Event

The Fishing minigame (Image via Roblox)

Fishing is a simple minigame reminiscent of Fisch, the Roblox experience. Once you teleport to the event island from the Summer Event tab, you can begin fishing by equipping your Fishing Rod and approaching the waters.

You can equip the Fishing Rod by pressing the 1 key on your keyboard and cast a line by hitting the left mouse button. After a few seconds, a fish will bite, prompting you to hit the on-screen pop-ups to fill up the green meter. If you don’t hit them in quick succession, the meter will deplete, and the fish will escape.

Once you fill up the meter, the fish will be caught and added to your inventory. Following this, you can visit the Trader to sell every Fish in your inventory for Fish Tickets, the main currency of the minigame. Fish Tickets can be used in the Summer Event Tab to buy various event-specific items or to recruit Fishermen.

Fishermen are NPCs that auto-fish for you at regular intervals. You can hire up to four Fishermen: Shark Guy, Diver, Penguin, and Ocean King, for 30, 180, 2,520, and 19,680 Fish Tickets, respectively. The higher the cost, the more efficient they are at Fishing. This can help you earn Fish Tickets at a significantly faster rate.

All Fishing unlockables

The Summer Event tab (Image via Roblox)

The following items can be bought with Fish Tickets in the Summer Event tab:

Immortal Floaty Catty (once only): 4,800 Fish Tickets

4,800 Fish Tickets Summer Dive (once only): 3,600 Fish Tickets

3,600 Fish Tickets Summer Jungle Egg (up to 5 times): 1,200 Fish Tickets

1,200 Fish Tickets Egypt Souvenir Box (up to 10 times): 900 Fish Tickets

900 Fish Tickets China Souvenir Box (up to 20 times): 400 Fish Tickets

400 Fish Tickets Gems (up to 20 times): 200 Fish Tickets

200 Fish Tickets Money Boost (up to 30 times): 100 Fish Tickets

100 Fish Tickets Speed Boost (up to 30 times): 100 Fish Tickets

Lucky Boxes can also be opened using Fish Tickets to receive one of the following items:

Mermaid: 0.5% drop chance

0.5% drop chance Immortal Floaty Catty: 2.5% drop chance

2.5% drop chance Egypt Souvenir Box: 9% drop chance

9% drop chance Super Money Boost: 10% drop chance

10% drop chance Super Speed Boost: 35% drop chance

35% drop chance Super Win Boost: 43% drop chance

You can view the Summer Jungle Egg after reaching World 3, the Oriental Pearl Tower, to unlock it. Once unlocked, it can only be purchased using Robux in packs of one, three, and 10. These packs cost 49 Robux, 129 Robux, and 399 Robux, respectively.

The other premium product for the minigame is the Angel Fishing Rod, which can be unlocked for 79 Robux. Its description informs the player of its sacred power and showcases a render of the fishing rod.

FAQs

When was Fishing added to Climb and Jump Tower?

Fishing was added to the game on July 4, 2025.

How to get Fish Tickets in Climb and Jump Tower

Fish Tickets can be earned by selling Fish at the Trader’s.

How to unlock the Angel Fishing Rod in Climb and Jump Tower

The Angel Fishing Rod is a premium-only item that can be unlocked for 79 Robux.

