Climb and Jump Tower World 14 guide

The latest Climb and Jump Tower update has revealed the Redeemer, a brand-new world from which to climb and jump off. Based on Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, the Redeemer has you reach the top of the statue and leap off for Wins and Coins. As is the norm with the newest Worlds in this title, the amount of Wins and Coins you receive for this is higher than ever before.

Accompanying the statue is a whole new selection of Wings and Pets for unprecedented climbing speed and Coin-earning bonuses. Use everything at your disposal and claim the best Wing and Pet combination possible in World 14.

About World 14 in Climb and Jump Tower

Unlock requirements

Unlocking World 14 (Image via Roblox)

World 14 is a successor to World 13, which featured the Kennedy Space Center. You can unlock World 14 for one billion Wins, which is twice the amount required to access its predecessor.

If you’re short on Wins, you can hop over to World 12 or 11 for an easy way to grind them. You should have no trouble reaching the top and claiming easy Wins in these Worlds. Be sure to check your boosts, Souvenirs, and Gear pieces while doing so to maximize the amount you receive each climb.

Once you have the required amount of Wins, interact with the bus on any map and hit the Unlock button to access The Redeemer.

World progression

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Progression in World 14 follows the pattern set by every other World in the experience. In the beginning, even with the best Pets, Wings, and boosts equipped, your climb speed will be at a crawl. You must collect enough Coins to purchase the newest set of Wings and open the three new Eggs featured in this area.

Start climbing the tower, and once your speed plateaus, jump off to cash in the Coins you’ve collected. Your objective is to optimize your speed and Coin earnings using various equipment to ensure you can reach the top consistently.

The three new Eggs are priced at 50xx, 30yy, and 5.60zz Coins, which is astronomically higher than anything in the previous Worlds. Opening even the least expensive of them can be a challenge. The most expensive Egg in World 13 costs 10ww.

Each of the three Eggs features five unique Pets for you to acquire. These offer an incredible boost to your Coin-earning capabilities, which is why we recommend getting the best of them as soon as possible.

You can also unlock 10 new Wings, which are priced at 327xx and higher. Since Wings are notably more expensive than Eggs, we recommend pursuing them after you have ample funds. Over time, you will be able to claim even the Black Neon Wings, the best Wings in the game.

Once you have built up a surplus of Coins, consider looking into the new Jump Pals, Gear pieces, and Souvenirs. They will help you earn more Coins and Wins at an even faster rate, making them an indispensable tool for preparing for the next update.

FAQs on Climb and Jump Tower

How do I unlock World 14 in Climb and Jump Tower?

World 14 can be unlocked for one billion Wins after unlocking World 13.

What is World 14 based on in Climb and Jump Tower?

World 14 is based on Christ The Redeemer from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

How many new Eggs does World 14 feature?

World 14 includes three new Eggs priced at 50xx, 30yy, and 5.60zz Coins.

