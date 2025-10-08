Climb and Jump Tower World 16 guide

Climb and Jump Tower is a popular Roblox game that requires you to climb a tall tower and then jump from it to earn rewards. At its core, the gameplay mechanics are simple and easy to understand. However, you need special items and pets to make the climb easier and reach the top of the tower.

Ad

Climb and Jump recently added World 16 to the places you can visit, and it features that tall Taipei 101 building. This article will feature everything you need to know about World 16 and how to win it.

Brief guide to Climb and Jump Tower World 16

You need 25 billion trophies to unlock World 16 in Climb and Jump Tower (Image via Roblox)

Just like every other game world in Climb and Jump Tower, the objective of the game is to reach the top of the tower, collect the trophy, and then jump back to the base to collect rewards. But to make things interesting and fun, there are other features such as wings, pets, boosts, and souvenirs that you can collect to make the climb faster and earn more money while doing it.

Ad

Trending

Do note that to start World 16, you need to unlock the previous 15 worlds - that requires a lot of coins and cups. This means that you will have to spend some time winning in the previous worlds. World 16 requires 25 billion trophies, and even though the number sounds too big, it does not take too long before you have all the required items.

If you have started World 16, you will find new egg variants to find rarer pets and get more coins with each climb. There are also hundreds of different wings that you can unlock to make the climb easier.

Ad

Tips for progress faster in Climb and Jump Tower

Tips to earn more coins in Climb and Jump Tower (Image via Roblox)

Whether you are starting the first one or World 16 in Climb and Jump Tower, the tips to progress faster apply everywhere. Remember that at the start, you will earn less coins and get tired easily while climbing the tower. The best strategy is to climb until you start slowing down, and then get coins from the jump.

Ad

Once you have enough money, upgrade your wings but keep some amount of coins to buy eggs. Eggs give you pets that multiply the coins earned while climbing. A balance between upgrading wings and hatching new eggs to get better pets is the best strategy to earn the most and unlock more worlds in Climb and Jump Tower.

Keep an eye on the free gifts that unlock every few minutes. You can get boost potions, extra coins, cases with souvenirs, and other great upgrades. There’s also a pay-to-win route, but most of the players are very likely to avoid it.

Ad

Remember that the cost of wings skyrocket as you start upgrading. So, once you get a good pair of wings, invest the money in hatching eggs and getting rarer pets. There are also Climb and Jump Tower codes that help you earn more and progress faster.

In summary:

During the start, climb till you get tired and then jump down to increase your coins.

Get better wings first to increase the coins earned during each climb.

Get eggs and hatch them for rare pets that increase the number of coins won.

Keep upgrading wings and pets equally to maximize your wins

Open free gifts on the top-left corner and get additional boosts and coins.

Select the “Auto Select Best” option in the pets tab for the best results.

Ad

FAQs about Climb and Jump Tower World 16

Are wings better than pets in Climb and Jump Tower World 16?

Both wings and pets have a separate role in pushing your progress ahead in the game. Wings increase your climb speed, while pets increase the number of coins earned.

How to unlock World 16 in Climb and Jump Tower

To unlock World 16, you need to unlock previous worlds and have 25 billion trophies, which you collect by reaching the top of the tower.

Ad

What tower is in World 16?

In World 16, you get the Taipei 101 tower.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Mishra Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.



Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.



Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.



When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025