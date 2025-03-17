Clip It - Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition

The content-sharing title Clip It is included in the selection of games for The Hunt: Mega Edition event. As a part of this event, you can earn a special Token to be used in the event hub world, where it can be exchanged for exclusive UGCs. To get this Token, you must complete a set of three simple objectives that are quite beginner-friendly. Hence, even newcomers can collect this badge quickly.

This guide gives you a quick overview of how you can complete The Hunt and collect the associated Token in Clip It.

How to start The Hunt in Clip It

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

You may begin The Hunt in this title by launching it via the Roblox Player app. Alternatively, you may step into the portal featured in the platform-wide event’s hub world. Look for the teleporter marked with the game’s name and walk into it to be sent to the Clip It overworld.

After that, click the icon in the shape of a Token to view the objectives for The Hunt. The resulting menu also doubles as a mission tracker, allowing you to keep up with your progress for a particular mission.

How to complete The Hunt in Clip It

The Hunt objectives (Image via Roblox)

The Hunt requires you to finish three distinct objectives: watch 20 clips, add three items to your avatar, and publish a clip with a filter + song. These missions are quite straightforward and require you to interact with the title’s fundamental gameplay mechanics. Note that you must complete them one after another to avoid any instances of your actions not counting.

Watching 20 clips is perhaps the easiest of the three, requiring you to open the Explore menu and watch the required number of videos. There are hundreds of user-created videos to watch, and you'll be able to complete this mission in no time.

Next, you must interact with the game’s customization feature and add three items to your avatar. Its selection of free and premium items is quite varied, so you won’t be starved for options while making changes to the player character.

Lastly, you must make a clip, add a filter and a song, and publish it to your feed. This is also a simple task that doesn’t necessitate a complex or elaborate clip. As long as the video you post contains a filter and a song, the mission will count for you.

Once you’re done with all three, you can claim the Token and add it to your collection.

