Clothing Store Simulator: A beginner’s guide

Clothing Store Simulator has you manage a fashion shop of your own as you design its layout, create strategies to attract customers, and expand the business venture. This experience involves buying licenses for different clothing brands and articles to add to your store shelves, after which you must determine their selling prices.

Sell the goods at a profit to gain cash and use it to develop your shop into the best that it can be. This guide gives you a brief overview of what the gameplay loop of Clothing Store Simulator is like to help you get started with it.

Getting started with Clothing Store Simulator

Overview

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Clothing Store Simulator places you in the role of a fashion store proprietor who is just starting a new shop. You must manage the goods in your shop and price them fairly to ensure a steady influx of customers. Over time, your venture will develop into the premier fashion outlet in the area.

The game starts you with a modest sum and a basic selection of clothing articles that you can keep in your store. Use the B key to open the Order menu and place an order for the desired clothing article. Once the purchase goes through, the desired item will arrive near the shop, prompting you to place it on the store shelves.

Now, you must set a price for the purchased goods. Ideally, you must keep the price about 10-15% higher than the purchasing price to turn over a modest profit. After you do so, tap the neon-red Closed sign to transform it into an Open one, initiating customers’ entry.

With that, you must man the cash register. Customers will offer Cash or Card as their preferred payment method. Use the on-screen interface to secure the transaction and send them on their merry way. You must continue to do so until there are no more customers in the queue, which typically happens when the store runs out of stock.

Use the funds you acquire through sales to expand your business and make it the best one in the world over time.

Controls

Manning the Cash Register (Image via Roblox)

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Interact: Left Mouse Button

Left Mouse Button Order menu: B

B Premium Shop: V

Featured gameplay elements

Product licenses (Image via Roblox)

Stock management: Ensuring the shelves in your store remain topped off at all times is the key to earning a stable income. You can place an order by accessing the Order menu and selecting the desired items. Once you’ve made the selection, hit the Buy button to spawn the items outside the store. You can also place an order for store customization options like shelves from this menu.

Ensuring the shelves in your store remain topped off at all times is the key to earning a stable income. You can place an order by accessing the Order menu and selecting the desired items. Once you’ve made the selection, hit the Buy button to spawn the items outside the store. You can also place an order for store customization options like shelves from this menu. Product licenses: You can purchase licenses for branded items that fetch a higher amount from customers. These licenses are gated by Shop level, which you increase by making successful sales. The higher your store level, the more exotic the brand you can make a business deal with. This step is crucial to ensure that the money you earn skyrockets and doesn’t encounter any hitches along the way.

You can purchase licenses for branded items that fetch a higher amount from customers. These licenses are gated by Shop level, which you increase by making successful sales. The higher your store level, the more exotic the brand you can make a business deal with. This step is crucial to ensure that the money you earn skyrockets and doesn’t encounter any hitches along the way. Manning the Cash Register: Based on the customers’ payment mode, you are required to play one of two minigames. If the payment method is Cash, you must return the amount specified as change by clicking on the on-screen denominations. Should the customer offer card payment, you must enter the amount they are paying using the on-screen interface. Successfully completing these tasks completes the transaction, adding funds to your in-game account.

Based on the customers’ payment mode, you are required to play one of two minigames. If the payment method is Cash, you must return the amount specified as change by clicking on the on-screen denominations. Should the customer offer card payment, you must enter the amount they are paying using the on-screen interface. Successfully completing these tasks completes the transaction, adding funds to your in-game account. Store customization: You can customize the store by adding new shelves, furniture, and wall and ceiling ornamentation, along with color customization, as well. These options are available through the kiosk next to the cash register and they cost in-game money to apply. Naturally, you will only be customizing the store once it’s grown sufficiently.

You can customize the store by adding new shelves, furniture, and wall and ceiling ornamentation, along with color customization, as well. These options are available through the kiosk next to the cash register and they cost in-game money to apply. Naturally, you will only be customizing the store once it’s grown sufficiently. Premium Shop: You can buy game passes, unique products, and special shelves using Robux at the premium shop. These can be immensely helpful, particularly if you wish to focus on keeping the store well-stocked or if you want a more hands-off gameplay experience. You may also purchase currency packs if you’re short on money, allowing you to bypass the cash grind entirely.

FAQs

What is Clothing Store Simulator about?

Clothing Store Simulator is a shop simulator about becoming the owner of a fashion store and selling the most exotic clothing articles for a profit.

Can Clothing Store Simulator be played for free?

Yes, you can play through the game for free without making any Robux purchases.

How to buy product licenses in Clothing Store Simulator.

Product licenses can be purchased from the Orders menu by switching over to the Licenses tab and selecting the company accessible to you.

