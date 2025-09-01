Cocomango Grow a Garden guide

Cocomango is the newest Prismatic Seeds to be added to Grow a Garden. Following the trend set by its previous Prismatic counterparts in the experience, Cocomango is among the most valuable species in the game. It is permanently available as a part of the Friendship Shop, which is a subsection of the standard Seed Shop.

Here’s how you can get Cocomango in Grow a Garden.

Breaking down Cocomango in Grow a Garden

How to get

The Seed Shop (Image via Roblox)

Cocomango can be obtained from the Friendship tab of the Seed Shop, which entails presenting the Shop proprietor with food. As you continue to feed the NPC, your bond with him will develop, granting you access to the aforementioned tab.

Once you unlock the Friendship Shop, you can purchase Cocomango for seven Garden Coins. Garden Coins are exclusive to the Garden Ascension mechanic, requiring you to offer the specified Fruit and Mutation combination along with one trillion Sheckles.

Upon completing the Ascension, your Sheckles will be set to zero, and you will earn 10 Garden Coins. Since it leaves your farm untouched, you can quickly make the amount back by selling a few of your high-value Fruits. Note that this mechanic is intended for late-game players with plenty of surplus money. If you barely have enough to Ascend once, it may be better to develop your farm a little more before committing to an Ascension.

If you wish to circumvent the Garden Coin requirement, you may directly purchase the Cocomango Seed for 939 Robux.

Rarity, harvest type, and sell value

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Cocomango belongs to the Prismatic rarity, making it the 10th species ever to be assigned the rarity. It is a high-value crop that produces Fruits with a selling price of 180,000 Sheckles on average. This value can fluctuate depending on the Fruit’s weight, size, and Mutations.

The species belongs to the Multi-Harvest harvest type as well, which makes it even more valuable. Multi-Harvest species will perpetually bear Fruit, allowing you to infinitely reap its harvest and sell it for Sheckles. As such, the Cocomango is among the most valuable Fruits in the game, making it worth the price of admission.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How do I get the Cocomango Seed in Grow a Garden?

You can get a Cocomango Seed for seven Garden Coins in the Friendship tab of the Seed Shop.

What rarity does Cocomango belong to?

Cocomango belongs to the Prismatic rarity.

What is the sell value of an average Cocomango Fruit?

An average Cocomango Fruit sells for around 180,000 Sheckles.

