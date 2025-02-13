Colony Survival: A beginner's guide

Colony Survival is an experience where you must prepare for the imminent invasion of the undead and use everything at your disposal to ensure survival. The core gameplay of this experience features base and settlement-building elements, and defending it is a matter of being prepared. The longer you survive, the better your odds become as your base continues to become more prepared for the threat.

Here’s a beginner’s guide to Colony Survival, offering you a quick overview of what its core gameplay loop looks like.

Getting started with Colony Survival

Overview

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Colony Survival places you on the map with nothing but a basic camp and the choice to build it wherever you want. This marks the beginning of Day 1, which is when you must gather resources, recruit survivors, and bolster your defenses to avoid being killed.

During this, you have the option to prioritize one or more of the base’s defensive capabilities. You can either build an insurmountable wall around it, use your recruits to tackle the invasion head-on, or defeat the zombies on your own.

As you gather resources, mine stone, and metal, and earn enough Cash to research new tech, you will continue to become more capable of defending yourself. The idea is to survive for as long as you can since the game will become progressively more difficult the longer you remain alive.

Become a bastion of hope for survivors in the desolate wasteland of this Roblox experience.

Controls

Weapon selection (Image via Roblox)

This title shares its control scheme with the standard Roblox control layout, which is listed below:

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Equip Tool: Number keys 1-5

Number keys 1-5 Use Equipped Tool: Left Mouse Button

Left Mouse Button Interact: E

Gameplay elements

The Shady Shop (Image via Roblox)

Base-building experience: The starting camp you set up at the beginning of the game is your home base, which you can expand through various means. Your objective is to defend this structure at all costs and protect its inhabitants from the invading zombies. This can be rather difficult if you’re not prepared but luckily, you will find everything necessary in the campsite’s vicinity.

The starting camp you set up at the beginning of the game is your home base, which you can expand through various means. Your objective is to defend this structure at all costs and protect its inhabitants from the invading zombies. This can be rather difficult if you’re not prepared but luckily, you will find everything necessary in the campsite’s vicinity. Difficulty Settings: You can choose between four different difficulty settings and two distinct maps. The difficulty settings include Easy, Normal, Hard, and Sandbox modes, where the Sandbox mode gives you the most freedom to experiment with the game’s mechanics. Hard mode includes the most stringent gameplay restrictions but offers a thrilling experience for those looking for a challenge.

You can choose between four different difficulty settings and two distinct maps. The difficulty settings include Easy, Normal, Hard, and Sandbox modes, where the Sandbox mode gives you the most freedom to experiment with the game’s mechanics. Hard mode includes the most stringent gameplay restrictions but offers a thrilling experience for those looking for a challenge. Tools: By default, you get access to five tools: a hammer, a block removal tool, a building tool, a pickaxe, and a sword. This selection can be expanded through research and purchasing items from the in-game Shop. The main way to make these purchases is to either use what you find in the world to make them or sell your inventory.

By default, you get access to five tools: a hammer, a block removal tool, a building tool, a pickaxe, and a sword. This selection can be expanded through research and purchasing items from the in-game Shop. The main way to make these purchases is to either use what you find in the world to make them or sell your inventory. Recruits: Occasionally, you will find stragglers wandering into your camp. You can hire them and assign a specific role for them to fulfill. They can embody the role of a Builder, Miner, Woodcutter, and Farmer, provided you have access to their respective building stations.

Occasionally, you will find stragglers wandering into your camp. You can hire them and assign a specific role for them to fulfill. They can embody the role of a Builder, Miner, Woodcutter, and Farmer, provided you have access to their respective building stations. In-game Shop: The Cash you earn can be used to purchase weapons and armor. Upon defeating zombies, you will earn a second currency called Skulls, which can be exchanged at the Shady Shop for an expanded selection of items. The purchases made at the Shady Shop are made available to you permanently, provided you have the resources to build them.

FAQs

What is Colony Survival about?

The game is about building and defending your base from an onslaught of zombies over the course of several in-game days.

Can Colony Survival be played for free?

Yes, this experience can be played without making any mandatory Robux purchases, making it a free-to-play title.

Where is the Shady Shop in Colony Survival?

The Shady Shop can be found next to your home base, where you can exchange Skulls to permanently unlock certain items.

