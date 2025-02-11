Dungeon Leveling: A beginner’s guide

Dungeon Leveling is a dungeon-crawling Roblox experience that lets you explore dank caves, face off against fearsome foes, and hunt for treasure. This title lets you choose your specialization and develop its skills to become a formidable force yourself. That said, the game features mechanics that demand perfection and punish failure, making it challenging.

This guide covers the fundamentals of Dungeon Leveling, giving you a basic idea of what its core gameplay is about.

Getting started with Dungeon Leveling

Overview

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Dungeon Leveling is, at its heart, a dungeon-crawler designed to simulate classic MMORPGs. It includes six playable archetypes with different strengths and weaknesses. Master the chosen archetype and nurture your skills to become a master in battle.

This title’s main gameplay loop involves forming a party and going on an adventure in dungeons with other players. Dungeons take the form of floors, each of which is populated with enemies that must be defeated to open the way forward. Floors often include treasure chests, which contain loot that can be appraised by the blacksmith.

Use your class-specific skills to cleave through enemy hordes and find the best gear possible in this Roblox experience.

Controls

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Dash: Q

Q Unsheathe: Z

Z Attack: Left Mouse Button

Left Mouse Button Block: F

F Class-specific Skill: E

E Weapon Skill: Number keys 1-3

Number keys 1-3 HP Potion: 4

4 MP Potion: 5

Gameplay elements

The playable Classes (Image via Roblox)

Playable classes: The first decision you make in this title is to choose your class. Offering six distinct playable classes, you can choose to embody your favorite fantasy combat archetype. These classes include Tank, Healer, Warrior, Ranger, Assassin, and Wizard, each of which has a unique gear and skill set. This choice determines the flow of the game for much of your time with the title.

The first decision you make in this title is to choose your class. Offering six distinct playable classes, you can choose to embody your favorite fantasy combat archetype. These classes include Tank, Healer, Warrior, Ranger, Assassin, and Wizard, each of which has a unique gear and skill set. This choice determines the flow of the game for much of your time with the title. Challenging dungeon crawler: Your main objective is to clear all the floors in a dungeon and claim all that you find within. Entering a floor locks you into progressing forward, which entails defeating every enemy present. You can only progress if all the enemies in the area are dead; otherwise, the portal to the next floor will remain locked. Note that if you happen to die at any point in a dungeon, you will lose all the items found in the level.

Your main objective is to clear all the floors in a dungeon and claim all that you find within. Entering a floor locks you into progressing forward, which entails defeating every enemy present. You can only progress if all the enemies in the area are dead; otherwise, the portal to the next floor will remain locked. Note that if you happen to die at any point in a dungeon, you will lose all the items found in the level. Combat: Fighting costs MP, which recovers over time. This applies to class skills, weapon skills, and dashes as well, taking off chunks of MP at a time. If your MP bar happens to deplete, you will no longer be able to attack. You can increase your MP threshold through level-ups and skill point investment in the skill tree.

Fighting costs MP, which recovers over time. This applies to class skills, weapon skills, and dashes as well, taking off chunks of MP at a time. If your MP bar happens to deplete, you will no longer be able to attack. You can increase your MP threshold through level-ups and skill point investment in the skill tree. Campfires: Campfires are resting points similar to Bonfires found in the famous Dark Souls series. Being in the vicinity of a campfire restores your HP and MP, acting as a spot of respite for you and your party. Be sure to rest at this location each time you find it to replenish your reserves and continue the fight.

Campfires are resting points similar to Bonfires found in the famous Dark Souls series. Being in the vicinity of a campfire restores your HP and MP, acting as a spot of respite for you and your party. Be sure to rest at this location each time you find it to replenish your reserves and continue the fight. Loot: Treasures are often found through enemy drops and treasure chests. Loot is undefined in this experience, which must be appraised by the blacksmith in the lobby before it becomes usable. If you happen to find a rare item that you would rather not lose while in the middle of a dungeon, use a red Save portal to return to the lobby.

Treasures are often found through enemy drops and treasure chests. Loot is undefined in this experience, which must be appraised by the blacksmith in the lobby before it becomes usable. If you happen to find a rare item that you would rather not lose while in the middle of a dungeon, use a red Save portal to return to the lobby. XP and skills: Defeating foes grants you XP, and gathering enough of it lets you level up. With each level-up, you gain access to skill points, which can be invested into the skill tree for various bonuses and class-specific boosts. You can activate skills after unlocking them by pressing the corresponding key on the screen.

Defeating foes grants you XP, and gathering enough of it lets you level up. With each level-up, you gain access to skill points, which can be invested into the skill tree for various bonuses and class-specific boosts. You can activate skills after unlocking them by pressing the corresponding key on the screen. Merchants: You can interact with merchants in the lobby to buy gear and potions. Every product in their stock requires you to spend the specified amount of Gold, which can be earned by defeating enemies and clearing dungeons. Potions, in particular, are incredibly useful as consumables, which is why we recommend stocking up on them whenever possible.

You can interact with merchants in the lobby to buy gear and potions. Every product in their stock requires you to spend the specified amount of Gold, which can be earned by defeating enemies and clearing dungeons. Potions, in particular, are incredibly useful as consumables, which is why we recommend stocking up on them whenever possible. PVP fighting: The game also includes a PVP mode, which acts as a supplementary mode for the main experience. You can test your skills in this mode to see how well they translate from the PvE area to the PvP one.

FAQs

What is Dungeon Leveling about?

This title is about exploring dungeons, fighting enemies, and gathering loot with fellow Robloxians.

Can Dungeon Leveling be played for free?

Yes, you can play through the game for free without having to spend Robux on any mandatory purchases.

What are the different classes featured in Dungeon Leveling?

The six classes featured in this title are Tank, Healer, Warrior, Ranger, Assassin, and Wizard.

