Control Europe: A beginner's guide

Roblox Control Europe is a strategy game that thrusts players into a world rife with war. You begin by selecting a Country and then joining a public or created server. The moment your avatar spawns on the map, a race begins to capture cities, expand your borders, and achieve the highest political control. You can forge alliances or wage war against every player while keeping in check the drain on your resources.
This guide covers all the fundamentals for managing and expanding your empire in Control Europe.
Beginner's guide for Roblox Control Europe
Familiarize yourself with the controls, icons, and tabs
In Roblox Control Europe, the straightforward controls facilitate quick strategic management. You can access tabs, check the city population, and manage the upkeep and troop numbers with a left-click on your mouse on PC.
To understand the game mechanics, you must be familiar with its icons and tabs. There are five icons on the top of the screen:
- Country: This shows your selected Country.
- Money: An important resource, Money increases based on the number of tiles you hold and decreases due to military expenses.
- Manpower: It is essential for expanding your empire. Manpower generates passively, and once it reaches its cap, the Money spent on military expenses gradually decreases.
- Political Power: You need a certain amount of Political Power to justify wars and increase your influence in the server.
- Date: The date icon shows the in-game day, month, and year.
There are three important tabs on the right side of the screen:
- Diplomacy: The Diplomacy tab allows you to Ally with other players, Request Peace, and check a Country's standings with others.
- Support: The Support tab lets you send Money and Manpower to other Countries.
- Technology: This is the most important tab. By investing Money in technology, you drastically improve your army's movement, damage, and other stats.
Manage your empire
Clicking a controlled city lets you manage its defenses and troop production. You'll be presented with the following options:
- Upgrade City Defenses: This lets you increase your city's capability to withstand sieges at the cost of Money and Manpower.
- Increase City Tier: This upgrade allows the city to hold more population. Like City Defenses, it requires a lot of Money and Manpower.
- Spawn Army: Pressing this option directs you to the troop production menu.
- View City History: This menu records the city upgrades, captures, and more.
- Cede Land: This option lets you give over a tile/city to another Country.
After justifying a war with a Country, you can launch an attack by selecting your Division, choosing its path to the enemy tile, and then pressing "Move." The success of your assault depends on numbers as well as tech upgrades.
Improve your technology
Technology upgrades are key for winning battles in Control Europe. You can make up to two upgrades at a time, although extra slots can be purchased at the expense of Robux. Apart from improving the potential of your foot soldiers and tanks, the Technology tab lets you upgrade the Political Power gains.
Form strategic alliances and peace treaties
When your troops are stationed in a non-allied city, they take attrition damage in Control Europe. Either move them to your captured tiles or let them rest on the tiles controlled by your allies.
You can forge alliances and demand peace via the Diplomacy tab. Money can be put on the table to sweeten the deal. Alternatively, if the other Country is extremely weak, you can demand Money and Land in exchange for a ceasefire.
The ultimate objective in Control Europe is global domination. You can either capture every city or work together with your allies to humble your enemies.
FAQs
What does the Support tab do in Control Europe?
The Support tab, as the name suggests, lets you assist other countries regardless of whether they are allied with you or not.
How do I increase Manpower and Money in Control Europe?
You can increase Manpower and Money by capturing more cities and upgrading them. You can also negotiate with other players and take their land and Money in exchange for peace.
Is it possible to change one's Country in Control Europe?
Yes, you can change your Country midway. Press the globe icon on the left side of the screen, go to the Main Menu, and select a new Country.
