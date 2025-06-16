Volleyball Legends: A beginner's guide

Volleyball Legends is a Roblox experience where two teams clash on a volleyball court to gain in-game money and achieve glory. Winning relies on strategy and teamwork as players are provided with a range of moves and abilities to overwhelm opponents. After achieving a certain level, you can further put yourself to the test by competing in the Ranked Modes or by entering the Pro Servers.

This guide covers all the basics to help you begin your journey to becoming the best in Volleyball Legends.

Beginner's guide for Roblox Volleyball Legends

Controls and moves

Master the controls to dominate the play (Image via Roblox)

In Roblox Volleyball Legends, players can perform actions by clicking the on-screen prompts as well as by pressing buttons on their keyboard.

Bump (left-mouse click) : This button lets you deflect the ball with the forearms, usually to pass to a teammate. It helps set up a spike and prevents the opponent from getting a point.

: This button lets you deflect the ball with the forearms, usually to pass to a teammate. It helps set up a spike and prevents the opponent from getting a point. Set (Q key) : This button prompts your avatar to raise both his arms to hit the ball in the air. It is generally used for passing.

: This button prompts your avatar to raise both his arms to hit the ball in the air. It is generally used for passing. Dive (Ctrl key) : This button lets you dive for the ball. If it touches your avatar's hands, it rebounds upwards, staying on your side of the court.

: This button lets you dive for the ball. If it touches your avatar's hands, it rebounds upwards, staying on your side of the court. Shiftlock (Shift key): This button limits the camera rotation to the direction faced by the player's character.

When your avatar is in the air, your moves change to:

Spike (left-mouse click) : This button lets you smash the ball with full force. You can direct the ball by changing the camera positions.

: This button lets you smash the ball with full force. You can direct the ball by changing the camera positions. Set (E key) : This button lets you toss the ball while you're airborne, setting up a spike attempt for a teammate.

: This button lets you toss the ball while you're airborne, setting up a spike attempt for a teammate. Block (Q key): This button lets you stop a ball mid-air.

With every touch on the ball, your Ability bar keeps progressing. You can activate it once it's full by hitting the F key.

Gameplay

Participate in competitive 6v6 matches (Image via Roblox)

Volleyball Legends' standard gameplay features 6v6 contests on the field. To enter a match, you can either head to the "Play" area or click the namesake tab before selecting a server. Next, you'll need to select your team.

To win the match, a team must score 25 points, including the match point. If teams are tied at 24-24, they will need to score two more points to win.

Yen is awarded to both teams for participation. However, the team that wins the match gets more Yen, while a bonus is presented to their MVP. Note that it is important to stay till the end of the match to get the prize money.

Yen

You can buy Yen bundles from the Store (Image via Roblox)

Yen is the primary currency in Roblox Volleyball Legends. With it, you can buy Spins for rolling Abilities and Styles. The usual way of obtaining Yen is by completing matches and earning the MVP title, although there are a few other convenient methods of getting the in-game currency:

Store : You can buy Yen bundles from the Store with Robux. Their prices start at 199 Robux and shoot up to 1999 Robux.

: You can buy Yen bundles from the Store with Robux. Their prices start at 199 Robux and shoot up to 1999 Robux. Codes : Yen is a common reward from redemption codes.

: Yen is a common reward from redemption codes. AFK servers : A simple way to get Yen involves spending time in the AFK server. The more time spent, the more currency gets added to your account.

: A simple way to get Yen involves spending time in the AFK server. The more time spent, the more currency gets added to your account. Level rewards : Reaching level milestones grants you Yen.

: Reaching level milestones grants you Yen. Season Pass: Both the free and premium Season Pass have several tiers that include Yen as a reward, alongside other crucial items.

Abilities and Styles

Kuzee is a Legendary Ability (Image via Roblox)

Abilities are crucial for dominating the court. They are divided into five rarities, namely Common, Rare, Legendary, Godly, and Secret. The latter is indicated by three question marks in the gacha, and they contain the most coveted skills in Volleyball Legends.

Your equipped Ability not only can affect your avatar but also your team. For instance, Boom Jump lets the user jump higher, while Team Spirit gives your entire team a movement buff. The Abilities need to be activated strategically to increase your team's chances of scoring a point.

Similar to Abilities, Styles are classified based on their rarities. They increase and decrease certain stats when equipped. For instance, Kuzee is a Legendary Style that drastically increases a player's Jump, Serve, and Spike, encouraging them to play as a forward. However, it gives a low Speed.

A total of seven Styles and three Abilities can be equipped. You're given a single slot for free, while the rest need to be purchased with Robux.

FAQs

How many game modes are available in Volleyball Legends?

There are five game modes in this volleyball experience: Casual, Ranked, Hardcore, Spleef, and Practice.

Does Volleyball Legends feature any Robux purchases?

There are optional Robux purchases in the game. Players can use the currency to buy Yen, Season Pass, emote packs, and skin packs from the Store.

When are Ranked matches unlocked in Volleyball Legends?

The Ranked Mode is unlocked at Level 15, similar to the Hardcore mode. You can select from 2v2, 3v3, 4v4, and 6v6 contests.

