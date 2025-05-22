Dangerous Night: A beginner's guide

Roblox Dangerous Night is a survival game that pits players in a post-apocalyptic world. You play the role of a survivor who inherits a small underground bunker, which is the only safe place from the monsters. The objective is to evade the monsters, gather food supplies, and improve your standard of living by acquiring furniture from the nearest mart.

Ad

This Roblox game features a day/night cycle that bisects the roles of the player. If you are a beginner struggling to understand the game's mechanics, this guide will help you get started.

Beginner's guide for Roblox Dangerous Night

Basics for survival

Official cover art of the game (Image via Roblox)

Roblox Dangerous Night begins with your virtual avatar spawning inside a bunker with four rooms. The first room features the Avatar Shop, and upon interacting, it opens the Popmall menu from which you can purchase cosmetics, animations, and more. The personal bunker also contains a toilet and two other rooms but both are paywalled at the moment.

Ad

Trending

An indicator of your Food, Water, and Health can be seen at the top of the screen. On the top right side, an arrow indicates the time of the day. Remember that the switch between day and night occurs every five minutes.

During the day, you have full freedom to explore, gather supplies, and pick furniture from the mart. However, it is essential to return and stay in your bunker at night. Venturing out in the dark is dangerous because the place is swarming with monsters.

Ad

Threat Detection and the kinds of monsters

Use the device to detect monsters (Image via Roblox)

Dangerous Night features a range of terrifying monsters: highly mobile Lurkers, face-clinging Jumpers, and Catchers that abduct players to finish them in their lair. Fortunately, they cannot enter your bunker when your main door is closed.

Ad

To find out the monsters roaming outside, interact with the telephone in your bunker. It is next to the black board that shows your bunker Comfort.

Gathering supplies

Air drop in Dangerous Night (Image via Roblox)

While Health replenishes over time, you have to manage your Food and Water requirements by opening air drops in Dangerous Night. "A plane will drop Food and Water" notification signals its arrival on the map. The message is followed by the time taken for it to appear.

Ad

The plane only arrives in the early morning hours. Moreover, the supplies are dropped on the road before the Mart. Be among the early birds and hoard as much food and water as possible after opening the air drop.

Acquiring furniture from the mart

Hold the Z key on PC to pick items (Image via Roblox)

In Roblox Dangerous Night, the Six Mart Market can be found by heading straight after leaving your bunker. The mart features an assortment of furniture, including beds, baths, and sofas, which you can take home free of charge. Tables can let you store Food and Water.

Ad

A single item can be carried at a time. So, grab a piece of furniture from the mart, drag it to your home bunker, place it, and then repeat the process. Each furniture adds to your Comfort value, which adds a competitive element in the game.

Also check: Train Dog to Fight: A beginner's guide

FAQs

What happens if a monster catches a player in Roblox Dangerous Night?

When a monster catches a player, they lose all their HP and acquired food items, before respawning in their bunker with 50% Food and 50% Water.

Ad

When do the supply airplanes appear in Dangerous Night?

Air drop planes can appear on any day in the game. All players on the map will receive a heads-up before the plane's arrival.

Do we lose furniture stored in the bunker after closing Dangerous Night?

No, players do not lose any furniture stored in the bunker after closing the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024