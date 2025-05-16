Train Dog to Fight: A beginner's guide

Train Dog to Fight is a Roblox experience where you train your canine companion to become the most vicious attack dog possible. You can increase your pet’s stats and partake in combat against other dogs to win and collect rare and exclusive rewards. The game has multiple secondary systems to let you command the battlefield, such as equipment, advanced training machines, and more.

Here’s how you can get started with Train Dog to Fight.

Getting started in Train Dog to Fight

Overview

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The primary objective of Train Dog to Fight is the same as the title: train your dog to build up power and challenge others to a physical confrontation. In the ensuing combat encounter, the canine with the higher stats will secure the win, earning them Medals in the process.

Training is a matter of interacting with the machines found in the overworld. These machines are tiered, with more advanced ones offering higher boosts per rep that the dog performs. They also have a minimum strength requirement, and if your dog doesn’t fulfill them, it won’t reap the benefits of the training session.

You can use Medals earned from fights to get more Pets, unlock equipment, and become even more powerful. Aim for the top spot and become the owner of the best attack dog in the game.

Controls

Pet selection (Image via Roblox)

Since this title is a mostly passive experience, you only need to worry about building up stats over the course of numerous training sessions. This keeps the game light on complex button combinations, requiring you to only remember the fundamental controls shared by the default Roblox game.

You can use W, S, A, and D to move around in the overworld, hit Spacebar to jump, and press E to interact with various machines. Additionally, you can use the mouse to navigate the game’s menus.

Gameplay mechanics

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Training: Training is a matter of interacting with the desired machine to raise your stats. You can improve your dog’s Attack, Power, and Quick stats by doing so, and with each second they spend training, the pet will gain stats. The potency of the training depends on the machine and the equipped gear. Furthermore, certain training machines have a minimum stat requirement, which must be fulfilled for the canine to receive any benefits from it.

Training is a matter of interacting with the desired machine to raise your stats. You can improve your dog’s Attack, Power, and Quick stats by doing so, and with each second they spend training, the pet will gain stats. The potency of the training depends on the machine and the equipped gear. Furthermore, certain training machines have a minimum stat requirement, which must be fulfilled for the canine to receive any benefits from it. Combat: You can take on other dogs to see if your pet’s training paid off or not. Combat is largely about stats, as it involves no active participation on your part. If you have the higher stats, you will win, and vice versa. Winning will earn you Medals and other resources to help you on your training journey.

You can take on other dogs to see if your pet’s training paid off or not. Combat is largely about stats, as it involves no active participation on your part. If you have the higher stats, you will win, and vice versa. Winning will earn you Medals and other resources to help you on your training journey. Pets: You can equip up to two Pets at a time. Having multiple Pets equipped grants you a better chance at defeating enemies, but this will also entail training more of them at once. Pets can be unlocked with Medals, Robux, or through secondary means like inviting a friend.

You can equip up to two Pets at a time. Having multiple Pets equipped grants you a better chance at defeating enemies, but this will also entail training more of them at once. Pets can be unlocked with Medals, Robux, or through secondary means like inviting a friend. Equipment: Equipment can be used to gain passive stat bonuses to improve the training or combat efficacy of your Pets. The more advanced your Equipment, the better your Pet will perform. These items can be acquired randomly from the Hatch Equipment station, with each hatch costing you 200 Medals. Sorted by rarity, the chances of receiving the rarest item are lower than most of the other gear pieces in the pool.

Equipment can be used to gain passive stat bonuses to improve the training or combat efficacy of your Pets. The more advanced your Equipment, the better your Pet will perform. These items can be acquired randomly from the Hatch Equipment station, with each hatch costing you 200 Medals. Sorted by rarity, the chances of receiving the rarest item are lower than most of the other gear pieces in the pool. Rebirths: As is the standard with trainer-style games, this experience includes a Rebirth system that lets you speed up your pace of progression. This increase comes at the cost of resetting your pet’s stats, making it a trade-off that requires you to cover the same ground again. Rebirthing requires you to reach a specific stat threshold before it can be performed; each successive Rebirth increases the required stats.

As is the standard with trainer-style games, this experience includes a Rebirth system that lets you speed up your pace of progression. This increase comes at the cost of resetting your pet’s stats, making it a trade-off that requires you to cover the same ground again. Rebirthing requires you to reach a specific stat threshold before it can be performed; each successive Rebirth increases the required stats. In-game Shop: The in-game shop includes premium items that help you get a leg up in battle. These products include game passes like VIP membership, additional Pet slots, extra stats, and more. Being exclusively premium, you need Robux to interact with this section of the game.

FAQs

What is Train Dog to Fight about?

Train Dog to Fight is about using training machines to strengthen your Pet and battling other Dogs to earn Medals.

Can Train Dog to Fight be played for free?

Yes, you can play through the game for free without any mandatory Robux purchases.

How to get Equipment in Train Dog to Fight

Equipment can be obtained by performing rolls with Medals at the Hatch Equipment station.

