How to play Train to Fight

Train to Fight is all about building up your strength and using it to participate in PvP combat. This title combines the concepts of clicker-style games with Battlegrounds-style combat for a comprehensive gameplay experience. The game lets you become as strong as you like before entering PvP mode and testing your newly-built power against fellow Robloxians.

Ad

Here’s how you can get started with Train to Fight.

An overview of Train to Fight

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Train to Fight lets you do exactly what the title says: train and build up power to fight other players. There is no limit to how long or high you can increase your strength, which lets you control the flow of your in-game progression. Once you’re ready, you can duke it out with other players on the server to see who wins and earns Respect, the primary currency of the game.

Ad

Trending

Respect also doubles as the point system that governs your rank in this Roblox title. The higher you climb, the greater the echelon of power becomes, and the more Styles you unlock. Conversely, you lose Respect if you are defeated in combat, which can potentially cause rank-downs.

Also read: How to play Minds Fall - Survival

Featured gameplay elements

Training

Training Agility (Image via Roblox)

Training involves raising all four of your stats equally to compete in a fight, namely Back Muscles, Biceps, Legs, and Agility. These stats can be trained using the corresponding training machines.

Ad

To use a training apparatus, approach a station marked with an icon of one of the aforementioned four stats, and interact with it. Upon doing so, you will be prompted to start clicking to improve the chosen stat. Continue tapping rapidly to fill up the bar at the bottom of the screen, which gives you a brief training speed boost when full.

You also have the option to turn on Auto mode when interacting with these apparatuses. This will cause you to build up power without clicking, making the training process entirely passive.

Ad

Once your power has progressed sufficiently, your growth will begin to plateau. This is your sign to switch to a different set of machines that offer higher points of growth per click. These advanced machines have a power prerequisite, so be sure to fulfill them before moving to them.

PvP Combat

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Combat is purely a numbers game; the combatant with the bigger numbers is liable to win a match. There is a certain degree of skill that may be involved, as you can use the dodge button to avoid the opponent’s attacks. That said, the dodge skill has a brief cooldown, during which the opponent can catch you off-guard and defeat you.

Ad

PvP Combat can be toggled on and off while in the safe zone. This is to prevent newcomers from being ambushed by late-game players, causing them to be stuck in a loop of infinite defeat. Outside of the safe zone, PvP is always on and players can attack each other at will.

Styles

The Style screen (Image via Roblox)

Styles are unique fighting styles that you can unlock as you progress through the game. These Styles alter your combat moves, allowing you to embody the chosen character and their fighting styles.

Ad

Unlocking a Style has you fulfill two prerequisites: Respect and overall Power rating. These are both indicated on the right side of the screen; your stats are at the top, while the requirements are listed at the bottom.

Aim to unlock all Styles and add some personal flair to the experience.

Shop

In-game shop (Image via Roblox)

You can access a myriad of purchasable items from the in-game Shop menu. Some of the products listed in this menu include game passes and boosts that can be bought to improve your overall experience. Other items in this menu include foods, which give you training and combat bonuses when consumed.

Ad

Note that these products are purely premium and can only be bought using Robux.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What is Train to Fight about?

Train to Fight is about using the training apparatus to become more powerful and partaking in PvP combat to earn Respect.

Is Train to Fight playable for free?

Yes, the game can be played for free at no additional Robux charge.

Ad

How can you earn Respect in Train to Fight?

Respect can be earned by defeating other Robloxians in PvP combat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024