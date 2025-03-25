How to play Minds Fall - Survival

Minds Fall - Survival is a survival Roblox experience set in a world where a zombie outbreak has ravaged the population. Your objective is to find resources, build up strength, and combine your power with the others to try and survive. Along the way, you will face hordes of the undead, whom you must deal with while exploring the game world.

Here’s a beginner’s guide to Minds Fall - Survival to help you get started.

An overview of Minds Fall - Survival

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

In Minds Fall - Survival, you must survive a zombie apocalypse by gathering resources, training to improve your power, and playing cooperatively with other Robloxians. You can use melee combat, ranged weaponry, and other means to fight off the undead horde, giving you plenty of options to engage with them.

The game includes story missions with cutscenes that flesh out its characters and the world it’s set in. You play as a survivor who narrowly escapes a zombie attack and makes it to a safe haven, where the other survivors reside. With the help of the resident scientist and soldier, you must do whatever it takes to keep the zombie outbreak at bay.

When not in combat, this Roblox experience allows you to automatically move to the next mission objective. Hit the F button to toggle the auto-navigation, which will complete the task for you. Note that this mode will turn off whenever you attract enemy aggro, during which you must take over the controls and defeat the foes before moving on.

Featured gameplay elements

Stat progression and resource hunting

Body Enhancement (Image via Roblox)

The game includes multiple ways to improve your stats. You can use the training paraphernalia to improve your base stats to a set limit, after which you must seek alternative means to raise them. This has you either perform a Body Enhancement to level up or use Enhancement Serum to raise the training cap.

In total, you must manage five stats: Strength, Agility, Perception, Stamina, and Attack Power. Outside of training, you can’t individually raise these stats; rather, Body Enhancement raises all of them at once.

Supporting the stat progression system is the resource-hunting side of the experience, which has you explore the game’s different areas for supplies. You will be making frequent trips to areas like the Pharmacy and the underground levels to grind resources. Each of these areas has a difficulty setting that you can choose from; the higher the difficulty, the better the rewards.

As you continue to progress through the game, you will be ready to tackle higher-difficulty configurations and prevail. This will grant you access to more resources that help you become more powerful at a faster pace.

Combat

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The game automatically switches between melee and ranged combat, depending on how close the nearest enemy is. Attacking is a matter of pressing and holding the left mouse button, causing your avatar to fire the equipped weapon or perform melee attacks. The damage you do is dependent on your base stats, as well as the weapon rating.

You can get new weapons by printing them from the 3D Printer in the hub area. This is a random process that functions similarly to a gacha system, where you must spend resources to acquire one of the items in the pool. The rarer the weapon, the more powerful it tends to be.

This Roblox experience also includes a dedicated training section in the hub area to help you get accustomed to its combat.

Underground level and Sewers

The Underground level (Image via Roblox)

There are two levels where you can grind resources for level-ups and upgrades: the Underground and the Sewers.

The Underground has you ride a bike through a tunnel filled with zombies, whom you run down and earn resources. Your rewards depend on the number of undead defeated within a single short run, making it a quick and easy way to grind supplies.

The Sewers, on the other hand, act as floor-based endless mode, where you will face hordes of enemies that become stronger with each successive level. The farther along you progress, the more challenging the floors become and the more lucrative the prizes get.

In-game shop

In-game shop (Image via Roblox)

The in-game shop includes various premium game passes and resource packs. These are time savers that can only be bought using Robux and include products like Quick Print, 10X Print, Craftsmanship, and more. You will be able to receive better weapons at a faster rate with these game passes.

Since the title is quite simple to go through, consider exploring everything that the levels have to offer before making the purchase.

FAQs

What is Minds Fall - Survival about?

Minds Fall - Survival is a Roblox survivor experience about managing your resources, leveling up, and defeating zombies in a post-apocalyptic world.

Is Minds Fall - Survival free to play?

Yes, Minds Fall - Survival is fully playable for free, with every purchasable element being completely optional.

How to train in Minds Fall - Survival

Training in Minds Fall - Survival is a matter of interacting with the training station corresponding to the stat you want to improve.

