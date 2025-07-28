Corrupted Event Grow a Garden Quest list

The tranquil Zen Event in Grow a Garden has entered a dark phase with the Corrupted Event, which brought with it the Corrupt Channeller. This entity presents to you a series of demands, in exchange for which it will reward you with various prizes, along with the Corrupt Mutation. The Corrupt Zen Event Quests are the primary gameplay feature of the current update, making it the focal point of the second half of the Zen Event.

Ad

Here’s how these Quests work, as well as a comprehensive list of the same.

About the Corrupted Event Quests in Grow a Garden

The Corrupt Channeller (Image via Roblox)

The Corrupted Event Quests work similarly to the Angry Plant Event, where you can receive prizes for fulfilling the featured NPC’s requests. Where the Corrupted Channeller differs from its predecessors is the new Corruption mechanic. The more you indulge the Channeller, the more the tree behind the NPC will grow, and the higher the Corruption Level.

Ad

Trending

Corruption Level indicates how likely it is for Corruption-themed Mutations to afflict the Fruits on your farm every hour when the tree resets. Since raising these levels directly improves the value of your produce, completing the aforementioned missions is well worth the effort.

You are also incentivized to restore balance to the world by giving an equal amount of Tranquil Fruits to the tree in the middle of the map. This will open the doors to additional rewards.

Ad

Also read: Grow a Garden: A beginner's guide

All Corrupted Event Quests

Corrupted Event Quest rewards (Image via Roblox)

The Corrupt Channeller's requests have you bring a specific Fruit with the Tranquil Mutation. You can manually apply this alteration using Mutation Spray Tranquil or rely on Tanchozoru to randomly apply it to Fruits on your farm.

Ad

In most cases, having a Tranquil Fruit alone will not be enough to complete the Channeller's request; the NPC demands the Fruit to be above the specified weight threshold. You can use Pets like the Orange Tabby to improve the size of your harvest and easily meet the weight threshold.

Here are the different requests that the Corrupted Channeller can make as a part of the Corrupted Quests:

A 0.5 kg Tomato

A 0.3kg Strawberry

A 0.2 kg Blueberry

A 0.05 kg Orange Tulip

A 2 kg Corn

A 0.2 kg Daffodil

A 4 kg Bamboo

A 3 kg Apple

A 14 kg Coconut

A 15 kg Pumpkin

A 10 kg Watermelon

A 10 kg Cactus

A 20 kg Dragon Fruit

A 16 kg Mango

A 3 kg Grape

A 25 kg Mushroom

A 7 kg Pepper

A 15 kg Caco

Ad

There’s a chance of the Channeller demanding 5% of your total funds, which is not a lot, all things considered. Depending on your progress in the game, it can be fulfilled and earned back easily.

Upon fulfilling these requests, you will receive one of the rewards listed in the table below:

Reward Reward chance 10x Chi 17.39% Zen Egg 17.39% Corrupted Zen Crate 13.04% Corrupt Staff 8.7% Mutation Spray Tranquil 8.7% Mutation Spray Corrupt 8.7% Tranquil Staff 8.7% Zen Seed Pack 8.7% Corrupted Kodama 4.35% Enkaku Seed 4.35%

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How to complete the Corrupted Event Quests in Grow a Garden

Corrupted Event Quests can be completed by fulfilling the Corrupt Channeller's requests each time the event triggers.

What is the rarest reward for completing the Grow a Garden Corrupted Event Quests?

The title of the rarest Corrupted Event Quest reward is shared by Corrupted Kodama and Enkaku Seed, both of which have a drop chance of 4.35%.

Ad

Is Grow a Garden free to play?

Yes, the title can be played for free without requiring any mandatory premium purchases.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025