Crafting Bench Tier 5 99 Nights in the Forest guide

99 Nights in the Forest features an extensive crafting system, accessible via the Crafting Bench. You can use the Crafting Bench to create a variety of unique items, the recipes of which are based on the upgrade level of the bench. These upgrade levels are known as Tiers, and Tier 5 includes some of the most advanced crafting recipes in the game.

Read on to learn how to unlock the fifth tier of the Crafting Bench, along with every recipe featured in this tier.

How to unlock Crafting Bench Tier 5 in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Crafting menu (Image via Roblox)

Tier 5 of the Crafting Bench can be unlocked once all four of its previous tiers have been unlocked. After you’ve done so, you will need the following items to craft the Tier 5 Crafting Bench:

50 x Wood: Obtained by chopping down trees. Abundantly available across the game world.

Obtained by chopping down trees. Abundantly available across the game world. 50 x Bolts: Obtained by recycling metallic items in the Grinder.

Obtained by recycling metallic items in the Grinder. 1 x Forest Gem: Obtained by combining four Forest Fragments.

With these items in your inventory, interact with the Crafting Bench to finalize the process of unlocking Tier 5.

List of all Tier 5 recipes

The Crafting Bench (Image via Roblox)

As of this writing, Tier 5 includes the recipes for three items: the Respawn Capsule, the Temporal Accelerometer, and the Weather Machine. These are all the most resource-intensive tools in the game and, consequently, are among the most useful as well.

Here’s how to craft all of them and what they do:

Respawn Capsule: 50 x Wood, 50 x Bolts, and 1 x Forest Gem. When fully charged, it respawns a dead player instantly inside the capsule.

50 x Wood, 50 x Bolts, and 1 x Forest Gem. When fully charged, it respawns a dead player instantly inside the capsule. Temporal Accelerometer: 50 x Wood, 50 x Bolts, and 1 x Forest Gem. Once fully charged, it advances the night counter by one.

50 x Wood, 50 x Bolts, and 1 x Forest Gem. Once fully charged, it advances the night counter by one. Weather Machine: 50 x Wood, 50 x Bolts, and 1 x Forest Gem, Stops Rain and Thunderstorm Weather for three days once fully charged.

FAQs

How can I unlock Tier 5 of the Crafting Bench in 99 Nights in the Forest?

Once you've unlocked four tiers of the Crafting Bench, you can unlock the fifth using 50 Wood, 50 Bolts, and one Forest Gem.

How can I get the Forest Gem in 99 Nights in the Forest?

The Forest Gem can be obtained by combining four Forest Fragments, which are found in Ruby Chests or upon clearing the Cultist Stronghold.

What does a Weather Machine do in 99 Nights in the Forest?

The Weather Machine stops Rain and Thunderstorms from occurring for three days once it is fully charged.

