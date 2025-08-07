How to get Bolts in 99 Nights in the Forest

In 99 Nights in the Forest, Bolts are a fundamental crafting material required in most crafting recipes. This item is not farmable, making it somewhat challenging to come by in large quantities. It is most commonly obtained through random drops in abandoned locations. This can potentially be perilous, as threats tend to prowl in these uninhabited areas.

Let’s explore the different ways of getting Bolts in 99 Nights in the Forest.

Getting Bolts in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Grinder can be used to recycle items into Bolts (Image via Roblox)

The idea behind amassing a large number of Bolts is to explore as much of the map as possible. You can usually come across the crafting material while exploring abandoned areas on the map. This can be dangerous, as these locations tend to be hotspots for enemies and dangerous wildlife alike. Consider bringing a weapon like the Revolver along on your journey into the wilds.

You can also recycle various items like tires, microwaves, and sheet metal to fashion Bolts out of them. This is a safer alternative, but it will require you to sacrifice a few items from your inventory. To recycle your spare materials, bring them to the Grinder next to the Crafting Table. Within seconds, you will receive a few Bolts in return. The amount of Bolts you receive depends on the amount and type of items you recycle.

While this is viable if you have an abundance of resources, it may not be the most practical strategy otherwise.

Learn the basics of braving the wilds with our 99 Nights in the Forest beginner’s guide.

What Bolts are used for

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Bolts are the most common ingredient in crafting recipes. Nearly every craftable item in the game that makes use of any metal at all requires you to collect Bolts for its creation. This makes them an indispensable resource that you should have in your material reserves at all times. You will need dozens of Bolts for some of the most complex crafting recipes in the game.

The other two primary crafting materials are Wood and Cultist Gems. Wood is right behind Bolts in terms of usage in crafting recipes, while Cultist Gems are the rarest and least common of the three.

FAQs

How to get Bolts in 99 Nights in the Forest

Bolts can be found randomly in abandoned areas or recycled from other materials using the Grinder.

What are Bolts used for in 99 Nights in the Forest?

Bolts are used as a crafting ingredient in a vast majority of crafting recipes.

How to craft a Compass in 99 Nights in the Forest

A Compass can be crafted by bringing five Bolts to a Tier 2 Crafting Table.

