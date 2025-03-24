Crystallized Seadragon Fisch: How to catch, Rods to use, and more

In Fisch, Exotic fish species are exceedingly rare to come by, and catching them requires the right combination of Rod and bait along with plenty of luck. The Crystallized Seadragon is no different, being among the most challenging species to catch in the game. This species was added with the Mariana’s Veil event and is found in the Calm Zone. To catch it, you need a Rod with high capacity, the Shark Head bait, and a boosted Luck stat.

Let’s take a look at how to find and catch the Crystallized Seadragon in Fisch.

Everything you need to know about Crystallized Seadragon in Fisch

Overview and where to find

Mariana's Veil is near Roslit Bay (Image via Roblox)

The Crystallized Seadragon is an Exotic-rarity fish that can be found in the Calm Zone of Mariana’s Veil. Mariana’s Veil is located 12,000 Studs below Roslit Bay, necessitating the use of a Submarine to access the area.

This fish is a highly valuable one that can be worth well over 25,000 C$, depending on its weight. It can weigh as much as 250,000 kg. So, it’s important to bring a sturdy fishing rod that can handle this weight.

The Seadragon is not tied to a particular time of the day; instead, it favors the Spring season and the Windy weather. Furthermore, you may use the Shark Head bait to improve the odds of catching it.

That said, fulfilling these conditions alone won’t be enough to catch it. The Crystallized Seadragon applies the attribute downgrade -95% to progress speed when you hook it, which can make the process of reeling it quite lengthy and arduous. Additionally, it has an extremely high Resilience stat of 1, which means that it will strongly resist your attempts to reel it.

How to catch it and recommended Rods

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

An important thing to note about the Crystallized Dragon is that it is immune to the passive luck-boosting effects that certain Rods offer. These Rods include Rod of the Eternal King and Rod of the Forgotten Fang, to name a few.

The best Rods to catch this fish are the ones with an extremely high weight capacity. Certain angling tools like the Brick Rod, the Volcanic Rod, the No-Life Rod, and the Zeus Rod are well-suited for this task, as they all offer infinite weight capacity. While their Resilience stat is not particularly high, they can still hold their own when used with the Shark Head bait.

For the best odds of catching the Crystallized Seadragon, consider using the Windset Totem to summon Windy weather. You can also advance the time of day to night for the best possible catching odds.

Since you can’t control the Season, you may want to wait for Spring to roll around before attempting to catch the fish. Alternatively, you may begin your attempts to catch it during the Summer, if you don’t wish to wait for the optimal Season.

While these steps increase the chances of catching the Seadragon, it is still a rare and extremely difficult-to-catch species. So, it will take you a number of tries to catch the marine species in Fisch.

FAQs

Where is the Crystallized Seadragon found in Fisch?

The Crystallized Seadragon is found in the Calm Zone of Mariana’s Veil.

What is the best Rod for the Crystallized Seadragon in Fisch?

The best Rod for the Crystallized Seadragon is the Brick Rod, which features high stats to help you catch the fish easily.

What is the best bait for the Crystallized Seadragon in Fisch?

The best bait for the Crystallized Seadragon is the Shark Head, which is typically found in Quality Bait Crates.

