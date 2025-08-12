Culinarian Chest Grow a Garden guide

The Grow a Garden Cooking Event includes the Culinarian Chest as one of the featured rewards. Available as a part of the Rat Connoisseur’s quests, the Culinarian Chest can be a handy way of diversifying your farm and Pet collection. Opening this chest gives you a chance to get one of the six featured rewards, each of which is valuable in its own right.

Culinarian Chest is a part of the Cooking Event, and it will become unobtainable once it ends. So, be sure to collect as many of them as possible to maximize the odds of getting the rarest contents.

Breaking down the Culinarian Chest in Grow a Garden

How to get

The Rat Connoisseur (Image via Roblox)

The Culinarian Chest is given by the Rat Connoisseur when you offer it a mutated food. This NPC does not reward you with the Chest for giving a specific item; rather, it offers a random prize from a pool of different items. Upon providing the Rat Connoisseur with a mutated food item, you have a 40% chance of receiving the Culinarian Chest as the reward. The process of getting the loot crate is quite RNG-reliant, but luckily, the odds of getting it are decently high.

You can cook mutated food by using Fruits with Mutations as the ingredients. Upon adding these ingredients to the Cooking Pot, keep an eye on the Mutation meter. If the meter is at 80% or higher, you are guaranteed to receive mutated food as the output. After that, all you need to do is offer your culinary masterpiece to the Connoisseur and see if the RNG favors you.

There is no limit to the number of times you can do this, so feel free to try again if luck wasn’t on your side the first time.

Reward list

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are all the rewards in the Culinarian Chest pool and their respective drop chances:

Rhubarb: 34.5%

34.5% Bacon Pig: 34.5%

34.5% Badlands Pepper: 14.5%

14.5% Hotdog Daschund: 14.5%

14.5% King Cabbage: 1%

1% Lobster Thermidor: 1%

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How to get the Culinarian Chest in Grow a Garden

The Culinarian Chest has a 40% chance of being the reward offered by the Rat Connoisseur after you give it mutated food.

What are the odds of getting King Cabbage from the Culinarian Chest?

King Cabbage has a drop rate of 1% from the Culinarian Chest.

Is Culinarian Chest obtainable for free in Grow a Garden Cooking Event?

Yes, the Culinarian Chest can be acquired for free with no premium purchase requirements.

